Although he pleaded for his life, George Floyd called Derek Chauvin “sir”

Human rights activist Martin Luther King III said in a recent tweet that “riot is unheard of language, as my father described it in his lifetime.”

King said the protests following George Floyd’s death would not immediately change racial inequality in America, but would be effective in a short period of time.

“I believe in the whole country, and really the world is focusing on this issue. The question really is: what are those changes? It is clear that our country is ready for change and responsible change. Obviously, you cannot change institutional racism overnight. This is a process,” he told CNN Said Jim Scitto.

When his father Martin Luther King Jr. held meetings with Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson, King said there was a need for dialogue between civil rights leaders and the White House.

Following Delays throughout Georgia King said yesterday that during its primary yesterday, voters were lined up, saying there was “no question” that voter suppression existed and that it would disproportionately affect black Americans.

“If we don’t deal with voter suppression, it will be interesting to see what happens in the elections in November. … We need to make it easier for people to vote, and we are not a nation,” he said.

See More: