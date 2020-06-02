AMD Lisa Su was the highest paid CEO of the S&P 500 last year

Su made a total of 5 58.5 million in 2019 – nearly 13 million more than the next highest paid CEO,. David Jaslav earned 45.8 million. The study, released last week, examined compensation for CEOsCompanies that have been in their roles for at least two years by the end of 2019.

Su’s compensation from the previous year has increased greatly – she earned 4 13.4 million in 2018 – largely thanks to a one-time, performance-based stock award. In 2019, she earned a salary of 1 million base salary and a performance-based bonus of $ 1.2 million.

After coming to power at AMD in 2014, Su took a company on the brink of financial ruin Turned it into a top performer Intel is a formidable competitor in the S&P 500 and Intel. The semiconductor company is now developing technology that powers cloud computing and gaming computers.

In 2019 alone, AMD’s stock rose 156%.

Su’s bold stakes helped turn the company around. Hans Mosesman, managing director of Rosenblatt Securities, called her win “once in a generation” Interview late last year

Lockheed Martins LMT General Motors GM IBM IBM Su is one of the women who runs the big tech companies and is one of 20 women to make the Equalizer list, which includes a total of 329 executives. There are also 20 of thoseMarilyn Hewson,Mary Barra and the formerCEO Ginny Rometty, who Retired in April.

The median compensation for female executives on this list is $ 13.9 million and $ 12.3 million for male executives, but there are fewer women than men on the list.

More broadly, the median compensation for all of the executives surveyed reached 3 12.3 million, a 4.1% increase from 2018, despite a slower growth than the previous two years.