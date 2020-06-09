An Indian man underwent surgery after inserting a phone charger into the penis

A report says an Indian man needs surgery after inserting a two-foot-long phone charger into his penis for sexual satisfaction.

An unidentified man tried to hide the real cause of his illness, when he sought medical help at a hospital in northeastern India last month. He told CNN on Monday.

Doctors prescribed the man laxatives, but he returned to the hospital five days later when he was in pain.

Speaking to the hospital’s surgeon Islam Network, he said, “The cable doesn’t come out, even though it goes through the faeces.”

“When the patient complained of severe pain, we decided to have surgery and found nothing in his intestine,” Islam said.

Later, through an X-ray, doctors found a phone charger inside his bladder, which was connected to the bladder by the penis.

“I have read that people get sexual satisfaction by inserting devices through the penis,” Islam said. “This is such a case, and the psychiatrist can help him beyond this stage.”

The surgeon recovered the man, but he said, “If it was honest, it would have left us in trouble and we could have treated him quickly.”