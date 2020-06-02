Animals are rapidly disappearing after the death of dinosaurs

Scientists have warned that animals and plants are dying fast since an asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago.

A study has found that more than 500 land-based vertebrate species are on the brink of extinction over the next two decades as a result of human activity.

Researchers say the species is declining faster than previously thought. Their decline has a devastating impact on global ecosystems.

The new study comes from scientists at Stanford and Mexico City universities, who published a report in 2015, announcing that the sixth mass extinction in the world is already underway.

Based on their findings, researchers now believe that this mass extinction is currently accelerating.

They called for urgent global conservation measures to prevent “catastrophic ecosystem collapse”.

Paul Ehrlich of Stanford University in California and one of the authors of the study said: “When humanity eradicates populations and other species, it cuts off the limbs and destroys the working parts of our own life-support system.

“The conservation of endangered species should be increased for national and global emergencies for governments and agencies, which are similar to climate disruption.”

Over 400 vertebrate species have gone extinct in the last 100 years – up to 10,000 years in the normal evolutionary period, researchers said.

Ivory-billed woodpecker and round island burrowing boa and recent gold toad examples.

To better understand the current extinction risk posed by some organisms, the team examined the abundance and distribution of endangered species.

They did this using data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and Bird Life International.

They found that 515 (1.7 percent) of the 29,400 species analyzed were on the brink of extinction, leaving fewer than 1,000 individuals in each species.

Researchers said that those on the brink of extinction were mainly in tropical and subtropical areas, most affected by human activity.

Endangered terrestrial vertebrates include species such as the Sumatran rhino, Clarion Island wren, the Espanola giant turtle and the harlequin frog.

Additional analysis indicates that 237,000 populations of mammal and bird species have disappeared since 1900.

Other human pressures such as wildlife trade and population growth, habitat destruction, wildlife trade, pollution and climate change are contributing to the decline, the researchers said.

It is found that the majority (84 percent) of the species with less than 5,000 populations live in the same species as those with less than 1,000 populations.

According to the group, this means that the loss of endangered species has a “domino effect” on other species.

Gerardo Ceballos, a prominent author at the University of Mexico, said: “What we do in the next two decades to deal with the current extinction crisis is defining the fate of millions of species.

“We are facing our last chance to make sure that many of the services that nature provides us are irreversibly destroyed.”

Chris Johnson, a professor of wildlife conservation at the University of Tasmania, said the rate of change is rapid.

“The extinction rate of the species is at an all-time high since 65 million years ago when space rockets collided with the dinosaurs and many other species,” Johnson said.

“Threats to species in today’s world – habitat destruction and climate change are on the rise.

“This indicates that the rate of extinction is likely to increase. The significance of this study is that it provides evidence of an impending extinction,” he added.

“The tragedy of all of this is that we have the knowledge to save the species from extinction and are cheap in the global context. But society and governments have not given enough importance to this task. ”

Research Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.