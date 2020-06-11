Anna Kendrick is filming ‘Twilight’ out of a ‘hostage situation’

Kendrick, who appeared in four of the franchise’s films, recalled “being very cold and miserable” while filming the first film in Portland, Oregon.
“I feel like my conversation is completely soaked in, ‘You know, it’s a really great group of people and I’m sure we’ll be friends at a different time, but I want to kill everybody,'” she laughed.
“Even if it’s a kind of bond, there’s something about it. When you go through a traumatic event, you are imagining people who survive like a hostage situation and you are bound to life.”
At times of fun, the actress said that she’s pretty much gone to audition and that the casting director thinks she might be considered for future roles.
The first “Twilight” was a huge success. Kendrick says that fortunately the atmosphere was better when he was shooting the second film in the 2009 “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” franchise.
In 2010’s “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” her character gives a memorable valedictorian graduation speech.
She said many people congratulate her on how much they have moved through the speech, but she cannot take credit.
“You see the thing happening [co-star] “Kristen Stewart’s response to that speech and that is what moves you. “
Leave a Comment