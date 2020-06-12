Anna Wintour does not leave Condండ Nast amidst the diversity scandal

Anna Wintour will not be expelled amid Cond కొ Nast’s ongoing diversity scandal, executives confirmed Friday.

After admitting “hurtful and intolerant behavior” at the fashion bible, under-fire publisher Embattled Long Time Vogue Editor – its most famous employee – is standing behind.

As Page Six first reported this week, Wintour acknowledged in a note to staff that “it’s not easy to be a Black employee at Vogue,” which “has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators.” “

We were told that Wintour called a meeting on Friday after she realized how upset the employees were, during which she talked about “changes to action.” This was followed by a town hall meeting with Condే CEO Roger Lynch, who did not join Wintour.

At an all-staff meeting with Lynch, employees immediately asked questions about Wintour’s status at the company, where she was chief creative director. Asked if she was going to be expelled after intense media ulation, Lynch said: “That’s not true,” Page Six was quoted as saying.

A source said: “The first thing they addressed was Anna’s departure. Daniel Carrig from Comms called her departure reports a tactical distraction.

“But the other one,‘ It’s what everyone is asking and wants to know – why isn’t Anna going? Do you approve of her behavior? This is not just a statement. This is the way she lives and always runs this company. A movie was made about her behavior and it was appreciated, she did not learn, she did not change. I am insulted that you say she has learned and changed her behavior. “

Plus, when asked about Wintour’s controversial role in the company’s diversity committee, Lynch doubled down and said she was also part of the group.

“I think she is a very positive force for change. As I have said before: Most of us can look back on our history and think about the things we need to do differently,” he said.

“The real question is: Are you in a position to collaborate and change now? I think there are very few people in the world who can have an impact on changing the culture… than Anna, ”he said.

Last week, the publisher Saw the exit Adam Rapoport, editor-in-chief of Bon Appీtit, resigned after he and his wife posted a 2013 photograph at Brownface.

Black workers then complained that they were not paid equal pay for their work.

Top video head Matt Ducker resigns after current and former employees reiterated old comments about Asians and gays.

Lynch said: “In this call, each of us said something that you are ashamed of.

“The real question is: have you learned from them? Did you take ownership from it? And to be clear: how serious is this? “

Lynch said Konday is considering its internal company makeup by “accelerating our first variation and inclusion report to be published later this summer.”