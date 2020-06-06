Anthony Joshua and Boris Becker take to the streets during Black Lives Matter protests

Joshua, who owns the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, joined a parade in his hometown of Watford, where three-time Wimbledon champion Becker posted on social media to show his involvement in a big rally in London.

The 52-year-old Becker wore a green face mask along with a black hoodie and hat, amidst a crowd chanting in Parliament Square.

The tennis champion, African-American father of seven-year-old first wife, Barbara Feltus, has long spoken out against racism.

“There is racism in sport because racism is part of our society,” he told CNN in 2012.