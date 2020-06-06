Anthony Joshua and Boris Becker take to the streets during Black Lives Matter protests

Joshua, who owns the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, joined a parade in his hometown of Watford, where three-time Wimbledon champion Becker posted on social media to show his involvement in a big rally in London.
The 52-year-old Becker wore a green face mask along with a black hoodie and hat, amidst a crowd chanting in Parliament Square.
The tennis champion, African-American father of seven-year-old first wife, Barbara Feltus, has long spoken out against racism.
“There is racism in sport because racism is part of our society,” he told CNN in 2012.
Joshua speaks
Joshua was even more active in his local show, addressing the stiff crowds around him. “We stand united against the virus. The virus I suggest is racism,” he said.
“We can no longer, from today, be proud of ourselves. Can we no longer sit back and rely on the stupid, unlawful killing, the stupid racism of another human being?”
“We need to speak at Watford, peaceful demonstrations like today.”
Joshua, who is lined up for the big money world title unification match against fellow Briton Tyson Fury, is wearing a knee brace and is on crutches on the show. According to his spokesman, it was a “precautionary measure” after he felt twisted in training.
