Apple CEO Tim Cook has condemned the death of George Floyd and pledged a donation

Apple CEO Tim Cook has condemned the killing of George Floyd by “ignorant” cops in a note to employees who claimed the tech giant would donate money in response to the incident.

In Sunday’s memo, Cook described Floyd’s death as the latest manifestation of the systemic racism that affected his own staff. Only 9 percent of Apple employees are black by December 2018 Company data.

“I hear from many of you – fear in your communities, fear in your daily life and, above all, in your own skin,” says Cook in a note. Published By Multiple news organizations.

“To our colleagues in the Black community – we see you,” he added. “It doesn’t matter, your lives are important, and you are valuable here at Apple.”

In the midst of violent protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week, Cook joined several other tech giants this weekend to speak out against racism. Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg says the company will give 10 million to “working groups for racial justice” Amazon, Netflix And Instagram They issued statements supporting their black employees and customers.

Cook said Sunday that donations were made to organizations, including the non-profit Equal Justice Initiative, which focuses on criminal justice reform. Cook did not name other companies or disclose how much Apple donated, but said in June that the company would match some employee donations to two.

“To create change, we must re-examine our own opinions and actions in light of the deeply felt but often overlooked pain,” Cook said in the memo.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.