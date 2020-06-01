Army Hammer posted a weird video of himself golfing

Army Hammer Posted a strange video Grandfather golfs himself when detained in the Cayman Islands.

On Saturday, the “Call Me By Your Name” actor, 33, shared a video of himself shirtless and chugging a beer before hitting a golf ball in the distance.

The voice of a woman, which may be his wife Elizabeth Chambers, chokes before Hammer walks off-camera.

“You already know the fact that the world is over, but the present time is ruled by chaos ….” he captioned the clip.

Almost 1.5 million of his followers broke up on the show. “This man is in disarray,” wrote one, “and this has improved my day.”

Some, however, were afraid of his antics. One follower asked, “Are you okay with the Army?”, And another commented, “I’m seriously worried about the Army.”

Since mid-April, Hammer has been in the Caribbean with his wife and children, daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3.

In an Instagram post, Chambers explained The family plans to stay in New York for the play “The Minutes,” in which Hammer will star and later return to Grand Cayman for a spring break.

But for the “health and safety of our family,” they decided to self-confine themselves in a tropical paradise without returning to Los Angeles.

“I knew it was a very sensitive time and the emotions were growing, so I felt the need to explain,” she wrote.

Hammer representatives did not respond to a request for comment.