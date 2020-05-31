Artist Christo died at the age of 84

Who wrote Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Cristo Vladimirov Javachef, renowned for his monumental environmental artifacts, along with his late wife, Jean-Claude Denat de Gillebon. He was 84 years old.

Known as Cristo and Jean-Claude, they wrapped iconic milestones in fabric such as Pant Neuf in Paris in 1985 and Reichstag in Berlin in 1995; And thousands of orange gates installed in Central Park, the relict of Japan’s sacred Tori Gates in 2005.

He has a son, Cyril Cristo, a photographer, filmmaker and animal rights activist. Jean-Claude passed away in 2009 after brain aneurysm.

Christo: ‘I’m a totally irrational artist’

After her death, Christo devoted himself to completing their conceptions. In 2016, they ineded the 1970s with “The Floating Piers” on Lake Isio, Italy. For 16 days, golden paths were seen on the lake, supported by 220,000 polyethylene cubes. Like many of their works, it is also popular. In the first five days, 270,000 people came to walk on the water.

In 2018, Cristo unveiled “The London Mastaba”, a floating installation on Lake Serpentine, made of more than 7,000 oil barrels. It is the artist’s first major public and public work in the United Kingdom. His next work is to appear in Paris in September 2021 – the long-awaited arrival of one of the world’s most famous war memorials, the Arc de Triomphe. In May 2020 , Christo told CNN I couldn’t believe this was really happening. “I never believed we would be allowed -” I whispered. “

The announcement of his death indicates that the Paris project is moving forward: “Christo and Jean-Claude have made it clear that their artwork continues even after their deaths. L’Arc de Triomphe, enclosed (Project for Paris) is still on track for September 18 – October 3, 2021 . “

Christo and Jean-Claude, 1976 Credit: Wolfgang Volz

Christo and Jean-Claude were born on the same day on June 13, 1935 – Christo in Bulgaria and Jean-Claude in Morocco. In 1957, Christo attended the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna for a semester and eventually landed in Paris, where he met Jean-Claude in 1958. He had already started wrapping things up like furniture and oil drums, and they started working together in 1961. For decades, the couple used the name Christo alone, and it was not until 1994 that Jean-Claude collaborated on many of his works.

Artists insist on their own ambitious projects, “happiness and beauty,” as Jean-Claude put it in 2002. However, they did not create their works in a political vacuum, and in one of their earliest collaborations they stacked an oil barrel barricade, a street in Paris in protest of the Berlin Wall.

Facing Christo and Jean-Claude’s temporarily altered land and cityscape can be a daunting, enlightening experience and requires years and sometimes decades for them to withdraw. Wearing the Reichstag took 24 years from concept to completion; Artists also considered the primary work piece of their art, dubbed the “software” period, while the “hardware” period was a time when physical work was transient.

“Surrounded Islands,” Biscayne Bay, Greater Miami, Florida, 1980-83 Credit: Wolfgang Volz / Christo and Jean-Claude

In 1980, the couple began planning “Surrounded Islands,” renting 11 islands from Miami’s Biscayne Bay to the city for nearly 13,000, to encircle their surroundings in a clear pink polypropylene fabric.

For three years, they worked tirelessly with their staff – including lawyers, civil engineers and marine engineers, marine biologist and manatee specialist – and faced numerous obstacles to bringing their vision to life, obtaining permits and federalism. Claim initiated by Wildlife Paramedic. “Surrounded Islands” was finally unveiled in 1983, and was considered crucial to Miami’s revival as a cultural destination in the 1980s. The pair have been criticized for their work on environmental issues, insisting that they restore each site to its original state – and, in the case of “Surround Islands,” clean up nearly 40 tons of trash.

Christo unveils new work at London’s Hyde Park

Cristo Once explained He described himself as “an educated Bulgarian Marxist who learned to use capitalism as his art.” They were strongly independent and relied on the art world to finance their work. They funded themselves and often sold preparatory drawings.

“We pay with our money! There are no grants, no money from the industry,” he said at the inauguration of “The London Mastaba” in 2018. “All these projects are started by us. No one asked us to do this. No one asked us to roll the Reichstag. No one asked us to install floating piers.