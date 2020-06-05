Artist Toyin Oji Odutola on drawing critical images of black life

Who wrote Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Nigerian-American artist Toyin Oji Odutola is known for his rich, architectural images of black life, layered by intricate ballpoint pen, charcoal and pastel.

Born in 1985, Ozzy Odutola is basically a narrator, influenced by the narrative traditions of her childhood. Her 2017 exhibition at the Whitney Museum, her first solo exhibition in New York, illustrates a dual, interconnected narrative about two fictional aristocratic families in Nigeria.

Ojih Odutola is presenting a new work he did during the lockdown at the Virtual Show for New York’s Jack Shineman Gallery. Credit: Toyn Ozi Odutola

The Barbican show centers she has not seen yet have been around legends and have 40 drawings based on an ancient legend set in Nigeria that the artist herself ined to. Her more intimate virtual show for Jack Shineman, meanwhile, focuses on solitary, free-flowing stories told through images and text.

Here, Ozih Odutola discusses two exhibitions, exploring the great importance of her black identity and how art can be a place for art and agency during times of crisis.

Ozzy Odutola’s 2017 appearance at Whitney in New York helped raise her international profile. Credit: Beth Wilkinson / Toyn Ozi Odutola

CNN: What can you do for us Your What does the Barbican show look like when it is unveiled?

Toyin Ozi Odutola: Some pieces are seven feet long and some really short. All this is based on the myth that I wrote last year of the ancient civilization and is set in the plateau state of central Nigeria. For me, the visual story needs to be researched in a fascinating and varied way, and very much in existence.

There are these struggles throughout every drawing, and they look like a decorative motif, but in reality, it’s the system that works. When you look at a drawing populated with these lines, you see a system that you can’t speak or see, but these characters are everywhere in the world. It affects and affects them but they do not accept it. It’s right there. So it affects everything.

(Exhibition) deals with gender, power, hierarchy, oppression, and imperialism, which, after its invention, is very subtle and subtle and speaks of the insidious nature of systemic oppression.

The Barbican exhibition gave Ozi Odutola an opportunity to work at a prestigious level, combining large and intimate monochrome works based on ancient mythology. Credit: Toyin Ozi Odutola / Barbican

How did you get your new virtual exhibition, “Tell Me a Story, I Don’t Care if It’s True”?

I got the title of the show in February before the lockdown. It is appropriate and timely. It is a series of diptychs, standalone drawings, and freelance writing. They are stories that come to mind, which is new to me because I plan so many things. The show was more soul-searching.

These stories are narrative; They are discrete vignettes. Not much context, but enough information to understand. A dialogue between film and text is underway. In one, you encounter a person leaning on a couch, and you may have your thoughts on what that person is thinking – the interiority of that moment. And then you read the text, go back and forth between the two, and create your own meaning.

The number of viewers is an activity. Just a moment, knock. I hope this is a way to question what you see and read.

Have oral or written traditions related to myths influenced you?

I grew up in a home where vernacularism means. Gathering around, listening to someone tell a story is very much part of Nigerian culture. I grew up in a house with two amazingly funny parents who love to tell stories about anything. I have always cherished it. It wasn’t until I was much older that I realized how valuable it was to have that experience and have access to it.

When I first started my career, I wasn’t really thinking about drawing and drawing. There is a wealth of knowledge I already have in my own personal history and experience – and I can apply it to visual narrative and really help people see the possibilities of rhetorical work.

Ojih Odutola is presenting a new work he did during the lockdown at the Virtual Show for New York’s Jack Shineman Gallery. Credit: Toyn Ozi Odutola

I was heavily influenced by comic books and animation. For the Barbican show, engaging with legendary myths is my way to be completely free and create something from scratch. Unlike “Tell Me a Story, I Don’t Care If It’s True”, there is no text (on the Barbican show) – no reference to the audience, and everything is otherworldly and strange. But what I hope for is that when they pass through the place, they start to get accustomed to my visual language.

You will often explore the texture and meaning of the skin in your work. How has this evolved with your practice?

Initially I wanted to find a way to visually translate what the skin looked like. I use sinewy lines; It’s very layered, and I mostly work with Ballpoint Pen Inc. And then I started incorporating other drawing materials like charcoal and pastel, and now, more recently, colored pencil and graphite.

Ojih Odutola compares black skin to water, calling it “a mercurial surface, a landscape … a place of beauty and positivity.” Credit: Toyin Ozi Odutola / Barbican

When I think of the skin’s surface, I think of the work of multimedia artist Ronnie Horn, Who uses water as a metaphor For a vague and ever-changing surface. I think of the skin in a very similar light. The skin is a territory. It’s a landscape where you can assess meanings. It has its own history.

When I see black skin, I think of it as a mercurial surface – a landscape, a structure, a projection, but a place where so much beauty and positivity permeates. It has a lot and it has a lot.

Since the death of George Floyd, there has been much talk about the black trauma, the depiction of black people in the media and how those images are being aired. How do you think art can play a role in this?

There is so much noise – the pictures are noisy. But with art, it’s just you and this work. You are in a conversation with it and there is no right or wrong way to engage. Art seeks to make people stand still, to think and digest this moment and to understand it.

Ozih Odutola wants his art to provide a place where audiences can reflect and reach their own interpretations. Credit: Toyn Ozi Odutola

As an image-maker, I have an agreement with me, that if I am going to provide images to those available on the Internet, I will not show black pain, death or injury.

That’s my choice. And if you’re an artist dealing with those things, fine. I am not saying that this is right or wrong, but it is important to offer pictures and lessons that give people something else to engage with because we already know that trauma and pain are a sad and unfortunate thing that connects black people worldwide.

Blacks are the catalysts. In every society in which we are a part, our culture has left an indelible mark. It is not an accident. So we should never assume that we are coming from a weak place and that we are weak. I’m not saying these are not realistic. This is not how we should read as a society, collectively (and) diverse, intelligent diaspora.

And as a person who is part of the diaspora, I want to give people space to engage with potential, to engage with our potential. Yes, they are afraid of us because they do not know what we are capable of. But the We are We should not fear what we are capable of.