As the DC protests continue, a number of fires have been lit near the White House

The protests over George Floyd’s death sparked outrage in the nation’s capital following several fires from the White House on Sunday.

Protesters poured road signs and plastic barriers and lit a torch in the middle of H Street, just before 11pm. Washington, DC Curfew imposed by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The Associated Press reported that some demonstrators pulled an American flag from a nearby building and threw it into flames.

According to direct footage, the parish house of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church near Lafayette Park is in flames From Fox News.

Another fire consumes a public cinder block building with bathrooms and a maintenance office on the edge of the park.

Police set up a line to push back over 1,000 people, fire tear gas and stun grenades, and clear most of the park across the street from the White House.

As of Sunday night, at least 50 U.S. A senior official told Fox News that members of the Secret Service were injured.

Earlier in the day, hundreds gathered in the White House and chanted “Black Lives Matter”, “I do not shy away” and “There is no justice, no peace” along the National Mall.

Executive Mansion Sunday was unusually quiet as staff were encouraged to stay away because of ongoing demonstrations. According to NBC4 Washington.

During Saturday night’s second night protests, 17 people were arrested and 11 others were detained. The police were injured.

According to the National Mall National Park Service, many famous monuments have been demolished, including the Lincoln Memorial, World War II monument, and the statue of General Casimir Pulaski.

Bowser has ordered a Sunday curfew for city residents, which will be effective Monday at 6 p.m. She is in DC to support local police. The National Guard was also activated.

With post wires