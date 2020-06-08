ASU withdraws job offer to new journalism dean on racist allegations

Phoenix – Arizona State University has canceled a job offer for its newly appointed dean of its prestigious journalism school amid allegations of mismanagement of jobs and students.

University Provost Mark Searle in an email Sunday Sonia Forte Duh is not leading the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Republic of Arizona Reported.

Duo will take over as the school dean and Arizona PBS CEO on July 1.

Duho has been accused of nearly two dozen former students at Loyola University in New Orleans, where she is director of the School of Communication and Design.

Students told Arizona State’s student newspaper, State Press, that she was engaged in behavior, which they found to be racist and discriminatory toward students of color and LGBTQ students.

More than two dozen of the college’s leading faculty signed a letter to the university’s president, Michael Crook, over the weekend, saying that becoming a dehu dean would jeopardize the school’s reputation and economy and affect students’ ability to succeed.

A Online petition Students started calling for the university to withdraw Duh’s job offer, receiving nearly 4,000 signatures.

Duo did not respond to requests for comment last week.

Committee members have “high confidence,” they said, when a search committee chose Duo to select the right person for the job, Searle said.

“I have now found that the future of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and our public television station will be enhanced by Dr. Duhay as their leader,” Searle wrote in an email to the Cronkite Community.

Searle said the interim dean will be announced this week.

Christopher Callahan, the former longtime dean of the Cronkite School, has accepted a position as president of the University of the Pacific.