Australia is investigating an attack on police journalists in Washington

During the Live Morning Newscast on Tuesday’s “Sunrise” event in Australia, police cleared the scene of Channel 7 News US correspondent Amelia Brace and photojournalist Tim Myers using their shields. Australian Outlet is a CNN subsidiary.
Foreign Minister Maurice Payne said Morrison had contacted the Australian embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday to order an investigation into the embarrassing incident and provide further advice to document the Australian government’s concern.
In an interview with ABC Radio National on Tuesday, Payne said, “I would like to get more advice on how we go about documenting Australia’s strong concerns with responsible local authorities in Washington.”
Australia’s foreign affairs and commerce department “has reached Amelia and the Channel 7 team at Tim, checking their well-being through the Embassy and Channel 7 in Australia,” Payne said.
“We are consistent in our commitment to protecting journalists and ensuring equal justice for all according to law,” he said.
At least 20 journalists have been arrested, the media watchdog said. CNN’s Omar Jimenez and members of his staff were taken into police custody during a live broadcast at a protest site in Minneapolis last week, even though he clearly identified himself as a journalist.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating the attack on a Wall Street Journal reporter covering the protests of members of the New York Police Department.
In an interview with “Sunrise” following the incident in Washington, DC, Brace remarked, “We’re not too bad. In fact, it’s the tear gas you get the most. It’s hard to keep talking in that situation.”
Brace said she and Myers were both shot with rubber bullets.
“There was no escape at that time, we had it [National Guard] The police are coming so fast behind us, we have nowhere to go, ”Brace added.
