Australia is investigating an attack on police journalists in Washington

During the Live Morning Newscast on Tuesday’s “Sunrise” event in Australia, police cleared the scene of Channel 7 News US correspondent Amelia Brace and photojournalist Tim Myers using their shields. Australian Outlet is a CNN subsidiary.

Foreign Minister Maurice Payne said Morrison had contacted the Australian embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday to order an investigation into the embarrassing incident and provide further advice to document the Australian government’s concern.

In an interview with ABC Radio National on Tuesday, Payne said, “I would like to get more advice on how we go about documenting Australia’s strong concerns with responsible local authorities in Washington.”