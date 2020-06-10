Australian police have identified a 14-year-old boy who went missing for 2 days on the mountain

Cal Callaghan, who has non-verbal autism, was separated from his family on Monday near the summit of Mount Despair. CNN affiliate 9 News reported . He rushed in front of them as they were walking toward the mountain.

Victoria police urged local residents to get out of the bushland by playing music from the “Thomas the Tank Engine” show and leaving food and water for him.

On Wednesday They declared A volunteer identified as Ben Gibbs by 9 News has Will.

Gibbs told 9 News he was familiar with the terrain, and found the boy shortly after the rescue crew went through a scan area.

“He was 15 meters from me,” Gibbs told the station. “He’s really an angel, standing and watching.” Gibbs said Will didn’t wear any shoes, so he put some socks on him. He even gave the boy some chocolate and talked about Thomas the Tank Engine. Will was reunited with his parents and taken to a tent treated by paramedics. He was later taken to the hospital, where an officer said he was doing very well and could return home Wednesday evening. Penny Callaghan thanked everyone for their help in finding her son. Will told reporters that Will was “very calm” considering the situation, but he was also communicating. “He was confused and he was scared.” “I can’t imagine what he’s doing,” she said. “I’m so grateful and so relieved. He’s a very special person.”

This report was contributed by CNN’s Carly Walsh.