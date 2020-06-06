Austrian architects to convert Hitler’s birthplace into a police station

Who wrote Oscar Holland, CNN

Austria unveils plans to convert Adolf Hitler’s birthplace into a police station, after years of deliberation and Legal dispute On the controversial site.

Officials believe the three-storey building at the Braunau am Inn, near the German border, is ready for a significant renovation, which could prevent it from becoming a pilgrimage for Nazi sympathizers.

Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, in an apartment in the building, where his father worked as a customs officer in the town. When Hitler was three years old, the family left Braunau am Inn, part of Austria-Hungary.

The place was announced last November when Austria’s Interior Ministry launched an EU-wide design competition for its rebuild. Authorities at the time Told CNN In a statement, he said the move would help curb “national socialist activities.”

Born Adolf Hitler, filmed in 2015. Credit: Joe Klamer / AFP / Getty Images

Vining proposal by Austrian firm Marte.Marte Architects Unveiled At a press conference on Tuesday. Digital mock-ups show an enlarged gable roof, replacing the existing yellow facade with white paint to complement the neighboring buildings.

According to a government press release, Interior Minister Carl Nehmer said at a press conference on Tuesday that the town had become “anti-Hitler.”

“You can recognize the democratic culture of a country by dealing with its history, and it took Austria a long time to deal with its own history,” he said Is quoted as During the announcement. “Today we are opening a new chapter in dealing with our historical responsibility,” he said.

Ongoing discussion

The fate of the mansion has long been controversial in the town, where many want to demolish a painful reminder of Hitler’s brief.

In 2012, Bruneau am mayor Johannes Wiedbacher told the Austrian newspaper Der Standard The town was already “tainted”. The three years spent by the Nazi dictator were “certainly not very constructive” in his life, Widebacher said: “We are not ready to take responsibility as a city of Brownau … World War II (outbreak).”

Austrian Interior Minister Carl Nehmer presented a plan for the design of the Hitler-born home Credit: JOE KLAMAR / AFP / AFP by Getty Images

Others are lobbying to turn the site into a community center. House of Responsibility , “Young people around the world can meet and learn about the past.

For decades, the controversial building belonged to Gerlinde Pommer, whose family owned the property before Hitler’s birth. Austria’s Ministry of Internal Affairs began renting the place from her in 1972, handing it over to various charities. The building was vacant in 2011 from the last disability center.

Four years ago the government Announced The structure will be demolished. It intended to forcibly take over from Pommer, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs sought “exclusive legal authority” to seize the property.

There was a legal confrontation over the acquisition and compensation, during which plans to demolish the building were halted.

The exterior of the building is shown in digital mock-ups by Austrian architecture firm Marte.Marte, which won a competition to restore the site. Credit: Marte.Marte

After securing the site, the Austrian government was concerned that it might attract neo-Nazis and others sympathetic to Hitler’s ideology. Announcing the decision to turn it into a police station last year, Austria’s then Interior Minister Wolfgang Peschorn said, “The future use of the house by the police is proof that the building will never be used to commemorate National Socialism.”

Currently, a physical reminder of the building’s past is a monument to the victims of fascism during World War II. Established in 1989 , Shortly before the 100-year anniversary of Hitler’s birth, the stone reads: “For peace, liberty and democracy. Again and again Fascism. Millions dead in memory.”

The restoration work of the building is expected to be completed by early 2023 and will cost approximately 5 million (6 5.6 million).