‘Bachelor’ airs the first black ‘Bachelor’ after crying for better variety

“Matt has been on our radar since February when producers first contacted him to join The Bachelor Nation as part of Clare’s season,” ABC Entertainment President Karen Burke said in a statement. “When the filming didn’t go as planned, we had the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed that he would make a perfect bachelor.”

“We know that we have a responsibility to make sure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in, and we serve our audience with pride,” Burke said.

The petition stated, “ABC and Warner Bros. have been producing bachelor content for 18 years. At that time they had 40 season leads and only one block lead. This is unacceptable.”

“As creators of one of the most popular and influential franchises on television, ABC and Warner Bros. have the opportunity and responsibility to present Black, Indigenous, People of Color (” Bipoque “) relationships, families and storylines,” the petition said. “The franchise and all those who represent it should reflect and honor the racial diversity of our country – in front of and behind the camera.”

Writer and franchise superfan Brett S was spotted earlier this week. Lindsay retweeted a call to support the diversity campaign launched by Vergara.

Nick Viall, Season 21’s “The Bachelor” retweeted the campaign and encouraged others to do the same.

The debate about inclusion in the franchise is not new.

In 2012, two African-American men, Nathaniel Claybrooks and Christopher Johnson, Claims class action After applying for “The Bachelor” in 2011, ABC has been accused of deliberately excluding people of color from performing.

Although most of the contestants of color were included – and Juan Pablo Galavis, a Latino, played Season 18’s “Bachelor” – many viewers continued to criticize the racial disparities in the franchise.

Lindsay said at this point Interview with “After Buzz” Last week she considered “The Bachelor’s” diversity issues as “embarrassing” and cut ties with the franchise.

“We have over 45 presidents. One of the 45 presidents is a black president,” Lindsay said. “You’re almost equal to the fact that you’re more likely to be president of the United States than a black leader in this franchise. That’s insane. It’s ridiculous.”

Burke said the network is committed to diversity.

“This is just the beginning. We will take action on this franchise with respect to diversity issues,” she said. “We feel great to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we can’t wait to start this journey with him.”