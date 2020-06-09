‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ students are helping to make the franchise more diverse

In the petition, “ABC and Warner Bros. have been producing bachelor content for 18 years. At that time they had 40 season leads, and only one block lead. That’s not acceptable.”

“As creators of one of the most popular and influential franchises on television, ABC and Warner Bros. have the opportunity and responsibility to present Black, Indigenous, People of Color (” Bipoque “) relationships, families and storylines,” the petition said. “The franchise and all those who represent it should reflect and honor the racial diversity of our country – in front of and behind the camera.”

Author and franchise super fan Brett S. She retweeted a call Monday in support of the diversity campaign launched by Vergara.

CNN reached out to ABC and Warner Bros for comment. Warner Bros. is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Media.

The call for greater diversity in the ABC franchise comes as Americans seek more racial inclusion amid nationwide protests following George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.

The online petition calls for “hiring a BIPOC diversity consultant to be involved in all aspects of production, casting and filming” and “more thoroughly pledging vet competitors (eg, ability, racism, sexism, white supremacy, homophobia, homophobia, homophobia) . “

Nicole Lopez-Alvar appeared on Season 23 of “The Bachelor” and tweeted her support Monday for the campaign.

“I am very grateful to Rachlindsay,” wrote Lopez-Alvar, “for guiding this movement to end the principle that the Bachelor ABC has used for over a decade.” Now, more than ever, we must speak collectively. We have seen how talking creates real change. So it begins. #BIPOCBachelor. ”

Season 21’s “The Bachelor” Nick Viall retweeted the campaign, saying he was signed and “I encourage all of you to do the same.”

The complaint is not new.

Two African American men, Nathaniel Claybrooks and Christopher Johnson, in 2012 Claims class action After applying for “The Bachelor” in 2011, ABC has been accused of deliberately excluding people of color from leading the show.

Despite the inclusion of more contestants of color – and Juan Pablo Galavis, a Latino, who played Season 18’s “Bachelor” – many fans still feel the show has a racial problem.

Said during Lindsay’s last week Interview with “After Buzz” She sees diversity issues as “embarrassing” and is considering cutting ties with the franchise.

“We’re over 45 presidents. One of the 45 presidents is a black president,” she said. “You are almost equal in saying that you are more likely to become president of the United States than the black leader in this franchise. That’s insane. It’s ridiculous.”