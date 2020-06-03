Baked NBA Voice Grant Napier is not a racist

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo says that NBA announcer Grant Napier – who was fired from his job after another “All Lives Matter” tweet during a George Floyd protests – has resigned.

Russo – who knew Napier from “1965-66” – said that at different times in his life others who knew Napier might have a different opinion, but that the person he knew was not a racist.

“I have known Grant personally for 54 years,” Russo said on his “Mad Dog Sports Radio” program Clip provided by Funhouse Twitter account. “It is absurd to say that Grant Napier is a racist. In my knowledge of him… Grant Napier, trust me when I say this, unless I am a racist. “

On Tuesday, Napier, a graduate of Syosset High School on Long Island, was sacked by Sports 1140 KHTK in Sacramento and resigned as King’s TV play-by-play announcer.

Napier, a graduate of Syosset High School on Long Island, said “All Lives Matter… Every Single One!” Tweeted. Sunday after former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins ​​asked a 60-year-old man for his views on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Napier issued one on Monday An apology published by the Sacramento Bee.

“[I was] I didn’t study on BLM as I thought, ”he said. “When I say” All Lives Matter, “I don’t know that this is the opposite of what BLM is trying to cross.”

Many believe that people who use the phrase “All Lives Matter” mock the group that began in 2013 as a movement against systematic racism and police brutality.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25, after Floyd suspected that police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, had spent a fake $ 20 bill, pressing his knee in Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.