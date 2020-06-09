Ban appetite editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport resigns after Brown Face provoked photo fury

Last week, Rapoport wrote a Posts For Bon Appetit’s website, food writer Korsha Wilson took to Twitter to comment on the protests caused by the death of George Floyd Charges Gaslighting company of women of color. Another allegation was made online on Monday, in part by Rapoport’s 2013 Instagram photo of a brown face for Halloween.

At the end of a day when the food media world is filled with discussions about the inclusion or absence of diverse voices in the magazine’s culture and industry, many of Bon Appట్te’s public members have said they will continue to appear in the magazine’s popular videos until changes or postings call for his resignation.

Rapoport announced his resignation Monday evening. “I am stepping down from the position of Editor-in-Chief of Bon Appట్te to reflect on the work I do as a human being and allow Bon Appట్t to come to a better place.” Posts On his Instagram.

This controversy brings new attention to the issue of representation in the food media. This is also a blow for the magazine and Condే Nast, which recently considered Bon Appట్tit a surprising success story, especially in the face of young audiences’ disappointment.