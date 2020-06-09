Ban appetite editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport resigns after Brown Face provoked photo fury

Last week, Rapoport wrote a Posts For Bon Appetit’s website, food writer Korsha Wilson took to Twitter to comment on the protests caused by the death of George Floyd Charges Gaslighting company of women of color. Another allegation was made online on Monday, in part by Rapoport’s 2013 Instagram photo of a brown face for Halloween.
At the end of a day when the food media world is filled with discussions about the inclusion or absence of diverse voices in the magazine’s culture and industry, many of Bon Appట్te’s public members have said they will continue to appear in the magazine’s popular videos until changes or postings call for his resignation.
Rapoport announced his resignation Monday evening. “I am stepping down from the position of Editor-in-Chief of Bon Appట్te to reflect on the work I do as a human being and allow Bon Appట్t to come to a better place.” Posts On his Instagram.
This controversy brings new attention to the issue of representation in the food media. This is also a blow for the magazine and Condే Nast, which recently considered Bon Appట్tit a surprising success story, especially in the face of young audiences’ disappointment.
Last month, Bon Appట్t won four awards at the American Society of Magazine Editors’ National Magazine Awards. Beyond the print magazine, the brand has grown A successful YouTube channel.
“As a global media company, Condే Nast is dedicated to creating a diverse, comprehensive and equitable workplace. We have a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination and harassment in any form. We make a lot of efforts to ensure that employees are paid according to their roles and experiences throughout the entire organization.” “We take the well-being of our employees and prioritize people’s first approach to our culture,” said Conde Nast Chief Communication Officer Joe Libonati.
Soapla El-Weli, assistant food editor, was among the staff members who called Rapoport. In a Monday’s story on her Instagram, El-Whaley said she was only making $ 50,000 and was only paid to white editors to appear in the magazine’s videos, although she was not among the majority of fans and fans of the videos.
Bon Appetit contributor Priya Krishna Tweet Rapoport’s Instagram post is brown-faced and “it’s f-ced-up, plain and simple. It backs up what BIPOC has been doing for a long time on staff. I plan to do everything in my power to capture the EIC and hold these kinds of actions accountable.”
YouTube Channel Star Senior Food Editor Molly Baz is a Instagram story She does not appear in the videos until the company promises equal pay.
Alex Law, Former Staff Photographer, Tweeted He said one reason for his departure from Ban Appete was the lack of support for people of color and the problem of getting leadership to address issues of representation.
Conde Nast appointed Bon Appీt in 2010 as Rapoport Editor-in-Chief. He was previously a style editor at GQ and has been working at a magazine conglomerate since 2000.
Rapoport did not respond to a request for comment.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly circulated her missing quote to Claire Safitz.
