Banksy shares new artwork that supports Black Lives Matter

The piece is accompanied by a candle and a framed black figure with flowers around it. A candle was set on fire under an American flag hanging overhead.
Along with the artwork, Banksy articulated his thoughts on systemic racism.
“At first I thought I was hearing black people talk about this issue, but why would I do that? It’s not their problem. It’s mine,” Banksy wrote in her Instagram post, which has garnered over 2 million likes.
“People of color are failing through the system. The white system. The apartment is filled with people living upstairs like a broken pipe. The defective system is changing their life, but it’s not their job to fix it.
“It’s a white issue, and if the white people don’t fix it, someone has to come upstairs and knock on the door,” the artist said.
Sunday’s Black Lives Matter marches on the streets of Bristol, England, where Banksy is believed to have been born. Local police estimated that 10,000 protesters were involved.
Leave a Comment