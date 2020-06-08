entertainment

Banksy shares new artwork that supports Black Lives Matter

3 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Wanda J Diaz
0 Views
Black Lives Matter protests Has spread around the world for the past two weeks Death of George Floyd, A black man was killed in police custody in the US on May 25. Unveiled in Banksy’s latest work, Instagram post, Describes how Floyd’s death moved the United States.

The piece is accompanied by a candle and a framed black figure with flowers around it. A candle was set on fire under an American flag hanging overhead.

Details from Banksy's new artwork.

Along with the artwork, Banksy articulated his thoughts on systemic racism.

“At first I thought I was hearing black people talk about this issue, but why would I do that? It’s not their problem. It’s mine,” Banksy wrote in her Instagram post, which has garnered over 2 million likes.

“People of color are failing through the system. The white system. The apartment is filled with people living upstairs like a broken pipe. The defective system is changing their life, but it’s not their job to fix it.

“It’s a white issue, and if the white people don’t fix it, someone has to come upstairs and knock on the door,” the artist said.

Banky Hospital donates new artwork honoring health care workers

Sunday’s Black Lives Matter marches on the streets of Bristol, England, where Banksy is believed to have been born. Local police estimated that 10,000 protesters were involved.

During the protest, demonstrators demolished a statue Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader. The protesters were cheering and celebrating at the unveiling of the bronze statue, but police say an investigation is underway to identify those involved.

CNN’s Max Foster and Nada Bashir contributed to this report.

You may also like

About the author

Wanda J Diaz

Wanda J Diaz

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.

View all posts

Leave a Comment