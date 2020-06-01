Mike Repole grew up going to Aqueduct and Belmont Park, where he planted the seeds for his horse racing passion.

The Queen’s local and current declining owner may not return to Belmont on Wednesday for its late opening day, but the importance of horse racing as a first sport back home in New York from the coronavirus pandemic certainly hasn’t been lost on him.

“Racing in general is great, I think it’s great for the sport. I think the return of racing in New York is even bigger,” Repol Stables owner Repol told The Post. It’s one thing when they are watching Tampa Bay Downs or they are watching Gulfstream.

“But the ability to know, you know, hopefully into the future because that track – half an hour away from me, 10 minutes away from me, an hour away from me – is doing business, I think, even though it’s new, at least we’re going to get some generality.” It gives some hope and promise. ”

Repoll has a vested interest in the races – most notably the third race, on Wednesday, with his 2-year-old maiden, Todd Pletcher-trained prisoner, Jackie Irad Ortiz Jr., ready to run the 5-furlong race.

Despite the local origins of the repole, the inmate may find it very difficult to become a fan favorite – not when a horse named Fausi is riding next to him. But Repoll has many hopes.

“When they usually start and we like them, if he breaks his first girl, you talk about hope for the future and be a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old Derby contender and maybe win the Belmont Stakes one day. I’ve been dreaming since I was a 13-year-old kid,” St. John Grad said.

Although Repoll says racing has been the last thing to worry about over the past few months as COVID-19 has plagued the country, he has yet to figure out what to do with his horses in the interim. He’s half of them getting a break from Ocala, Fla.

Now, they are transporting the horses back to New York with the Belmont reopening for Wednesday’s races and the fun opening for Thursday’s training.

Like fans, owners in Belmont are not yet allowed, but Repoll understands first priority.

“My thinking today about fans is very different than it was three months ago,” he said. “The number 1 concern is public safety. We always talk about horse racing, how important the safety of horses is, but it turned out that the safety of people who work with these horses is in danger every day they go out.”

As training continues throughout the pandemic despite species shortages, care has been taken to protect the health and safety of its workers at Belmont. Repoll said those efforts “brought everyone a little closer,” and opened the door for racing to come back in New York.

“The horse race first, and then the Rangers, the Knicks, the Nets and the Islanders, and the Mets and the Yankees, and football try to get the virus under control and stay ahead of it,” said Repol.

“We need something to root for. Because it’s so bad in New York and New York, there’s a very good feeling about a sporting event in New York. It’s different than opening up sports in general.”