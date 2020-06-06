Ben & Jerry’s statement on white supremacy is very unusual. Here’s why

“What happened to George Floyd was not the result of a bad apple; it was a consequence of a racist and partisan system and culture that viewed black bodies as an enemy from scratch,” the brand said.

Including companiesAndIn recent days, racism and injustice have been condemned. Ben & Jerry’s statement is remarkably compelling and direct, addressing the historical roots of discrimination in the United States and calling systemic racism at the same time upholding specific policies to prevent further police abuse and address racial inequality.

“Slavery, Jim Crow and Separation are legitimate and money-making white supremacist systems for which Black and brown people have paid exorbitant prices. The cost must be accepted and the power available to some at the expense of others is calculated and resolved,” the company said in its statement.

Ben & Jerry’s, which publicly supported it Black Lives Matter The movement called on President Donald Trump to reject white supremacists and nationalist groups that “openly support him.”

Ice cream maker calls for the US Department of Justice to revive its civil rights wing and ratify Congress HR 40 , A bill to study the effects of discrimination and recommend solutions since African slaves first came to North America in 1619.

Ben & Jerry’s has a long history of political activism under the founders of Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield Arrested in 2016 For protesting against money in politics.

Unilever UL Of the company Sale British-Dutch consumer goods giantIn 2000, racial injustice, climate change and the rights of refugees were not prevented. As part of the deal, Ben & Jerry’s has placed an independent board of directors. “We are a wholly owned subsidiary [of Unilever], But we still operate according to Ben & Jerry’s mission, vision and values, ”a spokesperson for CNN Business said.

The brand has launched, using its ice cream to lobby for change Taste of Justice Remixed In September to promote criminal justice reform and Block Pecan In 2018, he described the Trump administration’s policies as “regressive and discriminatory.”

Activists on social media applauded the strength of the company’s statement on Floyd’s death.

George Floyd’s list of names will never end, as long as White America agrees to collectively acknowledge its right and responsibility for its past and present, and create a future that will sink in justice. Should be used, ”the statement concluded.