Best trimmer for women Reviews

$12.44
in stock
14 new from $11.99
as of June 6, 2020 2:55 pm
Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer,1 Count
Features
- HYDRATING RAZOR & WATERPROOF BIKINI TRIMMER IN 1 for the ultimate convenience
- HYPO-ALLERGENIC MOISTURIZING SERUM, dermatologist-tested and helps replenish skin's natural moisture for up to two hours after shaving
- FIVE CURVE SENSING BLADES with unique skin guards to smooth skin throughout every stroke, helping to reduce irritation while providing ultimate closeness
- BUILT-IN WATERPROOF TRIMMER that can be used in or out of the shower for convenient bikini maintenance
- ADJUSTABLE COMB with four settings for a customized trim length and clean look and feel
Conair Satiny Smooth Ladies Lithium Ion Precision Trimmer, Purple
Features
- LITHIUM BATTERY TRIMMER: This personal trimmer removes unwanted hair on the face, body, & bikini area. Includes wide blade for full face & body trimming, 2 eyebrow combs & nose/ear attachment. Includes 1 Dry-Cell Lithium Battery.
- SATINY SMOOTH: Remove unwanted hair from the face, bikini line, legs & more with the Conair Satiny Smooth line of trimmers, shavers, & epilators. Great results without the irritation of shaving & waxing.
- SMOOTH SAILING: Conair makes shavers, trimmers, & hair removal tools especially designed for women so you can go forth with confidence. Take one along on your travels & go as bare as you dare!
- INNOVATIVE GROOMING TOOLS: From hair & beard clippers to trimmers, shavers, epilators & home haircut kits—Conair makes high-quality grooming tools for men & women.
- CONAIR HAIR CARE: Since 1959, we have made innovative small appliances, hair styling tools, & more. Our hair care line includes high-quality hair dryers, brushes, styling tools, & hair accessories.
Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover, Lavender/Rose Gold
Features
- Requires 1 AA Battery - Included
- 18K Gold-Plated in Beautiful Rose Gold, Discreet and Portable
- Removes Facial Hair Instantly and Painlessly from Lip, Chin, Cheeks; Removes Peach Fuzz so Make-up Glides-On Flawlessly
- As Seen on TV: This product is the authentic Flawless Hair Remover manufactured by Finishing Touch. Do not be fooled by counterfeits! The only Flawless Hair Remover is by Finishing Touch.
- Gentle Enough to Use Every Day - No Downtime Waiting for Regrowth; Hypoallergenic, Dermatologist Recommended. Adult use only
