Top News

Best trimmer for women Reviews

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Ayhan
0 Views
Avatar
Written by Ayhan

1st

Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover, Lavender/Rose Gold
Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover, Lavender/Rose Gold
$14.99
$19.99
in stock
3 new from $14.99
1 used from $14.24
as of June 6, 2020 2:55 pm
Buy Now
Amazon.com
Free shipping
Conair Satiny Smooth Ladies Lithium Ion Precision Trimmer, Purple
Conair Satiny Smooth Ladies Lithium Ion Precision Trimmer, Purple
$13.98
$14.99
in stock
17 new from $13.98
1 used from $10.07
as of June 6, 2020 2:55 pm
Buy Now
Amazon.com
Free shipping
Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer,1 Count
Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer,1 Count
$12.44
in stock
14 new from $11.99
as of June 6, 2020 2:55 pm
Buy Now
Amazon.com
Free shipping
3rd
Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer,1 Count

Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer,1 Count

$12.44  in stock
14 new from $11.99
Free shipping
Buy Now
Amazon.com
as of June 6, 2020 2:55 pm

Features

  • HYDRATING RAZOR & WATERPROOF BIKINI TRIMMER IN 1 for the ultimate convenience
  • HYPO-ALLERGENIC MOISTURIZING SERUM, dermatologist-tested and helps replenish skin's natural moisture for up to two hours after shaving
  • FIVE CURVE SENSING BLADES with unique skin guards to smooth skin throughout every stroke, helping to reduce irritation while providing ultimate closeness
  • BUILT-IN WATERPROOF TRIMMER that can be used in or out of the shower for convenient bikini maintenance
  • ADJUSTABLE COMB with four settings for a customized trim length and clean look and feel
Conair Satiny Smooth Ladies Lithium Ion Precision Trimmer, Purple

Conair Satiny Smooth Ladies Lithium Ion Precision Trimmer, Purple

$14.99
$13.98  in stock
17 new from $13.98
1 used from $10.07
Free shipping
Buy Now
Amazon.com
as of June 6, 2020 2:55 pm

Features

  • LITHIUM BATTERY TRIMMER: This personal trimmer removes unwanted hair on the face, body, & bikini area. Includes wide blade for full face & body trimming, 2 eyebrow combs & nose/ear attachment. Includes 1 Dry-Cell Lithium Battery.
  • SATINY SMOOTH: Remove unwanted hair from the face, bikini line, legs & more with the Conair Satiny Smooth line of trimmers, shavers, & epilators. Great results without the irritation of shaving & waxing.
  • SMOOTH SAILING: Conair makes shavers, trimmers, & hair removal tools especially designed for women so you can go forth with confidence. Take one along on your travels & go as bare as you dare!
  • INNOVATIVE GROOMING TOOLS: From hair & beard clippers to trimmers, shavers, epilators & home haircut kits—Conair makes high-quality grooming tools for men & women.
  • CONAIR HAIR CARE: Since 1959, we have made innovative small appliances, hair styling tools, & more. Our hair care line includes high-quality hair dryers, brushes, styling tools, & hair accessories.
Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover, Lavender/Rose Gold

Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover, Lavender/Rose Gold

$19.99
$14.99  in stock
3 new from $14.99
1 used from $14.24
Free shipping
Buy Now
Amazon.com
as of June 6, 2020 2:55 pm

Features

  • Requires 1 AA Battery - Included
  • 18K Gold-Plated in Beautiful Rose Gold, Discreet and Portable
  • Removes Facial Hair Instantly and Painlessly from Lip, Chin, Cheeks; Removes Peach Fuzz so Make-up Glides-On Flawlessly
  • As Seen on TV: This product is the authentic Flawless Hair Remover manufactured by Finishing Touch. Do not be fooled by counterfeits! The only Flawless Hair Remover is by Finishing Touch.
  • Gentle Enough to Use Every Day - No Downtime Waiting for Regrowth; Hypoallergenic, Dermatologist Recommended. Adult use only

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Ayhan

View all posts

Leave a Comment