Beyonc ఇస్తుంది gives a powerful opening speech

“Congratulations to the Class of 2020, you came in the midst of a global crisis, a rage epidemic and the outrage of another black man who was unarmed around the world. Said at the video address as part of the event.

“Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the world know about black lives. The murders of George Floyd, Ahmed Arbury, Briona Taylor and many more have broken us all down. This has caused the whole country to search for answers,” she continued. “We have seen that our collective hearts, when it comes to positive action, can begin the cycles of change. The real change began with you. We celebrate this new generation of high school and college graduates today.”

She discusses the music industry’s own biases and how it inspired her to start Parkwood Entertainment in 2010.

"I don't see enough female role models to do what I know I need to do – run my label and management company, direct my films, make my own tours, own my employers, own my art, own my future and own my own story." Writing, "said Beyoncé. "Not enough black women have a seat at the table. So I had to go and cut the wood and build my own table. Then I had to invite the best to have a seat. That means women, men, outsiders, underdogs, people who don't care.