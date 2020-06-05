Beyonc కో urged fans to ‘stay focused’ on the fight for justice for George Floyd

An unarmed black man has died in Floyd police custody after a Minneapolis former police officer, Derek Chauvin, had been kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest. His death has led to shows in the United States and around the world.

The Grammy-winning artist shared a poignant message on Instagram on Wednesday, including an aerial photo of thousands of Black Lives Matter demonstrators lining the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Along with the picture are the words: “The world has come together for George Floyd. We know there is a long road ahead. Coordinate and focus on our call for true justice.”

In the wake of Floyd’s death, Beyonc తన expressed her pain and anger on Instagram, calling on her fans to take action and refuse to “normalize the pain.”