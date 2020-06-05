Beyonc కో urged fans to ‘stay focused’ on the fight for justice for George Floyd

An unarmed black man has died in Floyd police custody after a Minneapolis former police officer, Derek Chauvin, had been kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest. His death has led to shows in the United States and around the world.
The Grammy-winning artist shared a poignant message on Instagram on Wednesday, including an aerial photo of thousands of Black Lives Matter demonstrators lining the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Along with the picture are the words: “The world has come together for George Floyd. We know there is a long road ahead. Coordinate and focus on our call for true justice.”
In the wake of Floyd’s death, Beyonc తన expressed her pain and anger on Instagram, calling on her fans to take action and refuse to “normalize the pain.”
“We broke up and we hated it,” she said in a feisty video posted to her Instagram page. “We can’t normalize this suffering. I’m not just talking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, and anything in between, I’m sure you are disappointed with the racism that is happening in America right now.”
“Structure” Hitmaker said, “We have seen these violent killings many times and there are no consequences.”
“Yes, one is charged, but justice is not served.”
She concluded her message by urging her followers to sign several petitions: “Continue to pray for peace and compassion and healing for our nation.”
Leave a Comment