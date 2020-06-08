Bill de Blasio’s white-elephant ferry is now bleeding in red ink

The Citizens Budget Commission reports that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s favorite white elephant was pulled into the city before the pandemic: the cost of subsidizing the NYC ferry pushed the city’s Economic Development Corporation into the red.

The EDC oversees and helps with infrastructure projects and redevelopment in five boroughs, usually returning funds to the city’s coffers every year. But back in 2017, the mayor seized that surplus to cover the losses of his East River Ferry service – the kind of “investment” he somehow acted on that would eventually profit.

The problem is that Heizzoner ignores the factors that made the Hudson River ferries successful – focusing on the feasibility of actually deciding routes, including private management.

Sorry, the only real alternative to the mayor’s vision when deciding on similar fares for a subway ride is that the NYC ferry has only a high-end, leisurely ridership – not enough to win the $ 10 ride subsidy.

And, as a result, the EDC will be hit for the first time in 2019 unless it is allowed to abandon the ferry. (Boondoggle cost $ 53 million last year alone; it will be much worse by 2020.)

On top of that, EDC can support other projects that stand a real chance of success.

As the city faces a financial crisis, the City Council must insist on pulling the plug on De Blasio’s floating cash-burner.