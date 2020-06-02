‘Black Lives Matter’: Facebook, Netflix and Peloton take a stand as protests overwhelm America

“I know that the Million 10 Million cannot fix it,” he said.

Demonstrations are underway For nearly a week across the United States after a former Minneapolis police officer was seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck in a video. An officer named Derek Chauvin was fired after the incident.

Many say that Floyd’s passing points to the disproportionate treatment of African Americans across the country.

Over the past few days, some protests have turned violent, with demonstrators setting fires and robbing local businesses. In response, At least 40 cities Curfews were announced, urging protesters to go home.

In his post, Zuckerberg stated that he and his wife, Priscilla, have been collaborating for years on anti-partisan organizations in the criminal justice system, paying them 40 million a year.

But he said the company needed to do more.

“I know that Facebook needs to do more to support the fight for equality and security for the black community through our platforms,” ​​Zuckerberg said, adding that he was “grateful” that Floyd posted a video of the encounter with police. Because we all need to see it. ”

“But there is much work to be done to keep Facebook safe and keep our systems free of bias,” he said.

Twitter TWTR Facebook FB ApartFor example,President Donald Trump has pasted no warning label on posts that threaten to lead to “shootings” in Minneapolis. Zuckerberg said his organization “read this as a warning of state action, and we think people need to know whether the government is planning to force it.”

Twitter, meanwhile, recently added the “#BlackLivesMater” slogan Official Bio , And on Sunday customers submitted a list of accounts to hear more from “marginalized groups.”

It suggests “diversify your feed” Tweet . The company earlier this year Pledge Underrepresented minorities make up one-quarter of its US workforce by 2025.

Companies join a group of voices that promise ‘Black Lives Matter’

Other companies have also responded to the unrest and pledged to step into the matter.

peloton PTON Fitness StartupSunday announced that it would donate $ 500,000 to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund in support of black communities. The NAACP, or National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, is a major civil rights organization in the United States.

“Black lives matter,” Peloton CEO John Foley wrote in a message to customers. “This week, it became clear to me that we need to make sure that this is an anti-racist organization.”

Nike NKE On FridayOne of its iconic “Just Do It” motto Online video, Saying: “For once, don’t do this.”

The message read, “Don’t pretend there’s no problem in America.” “Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives from us. Don’t make any excuses. Don’t think it won’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent.”

Netflix NFLX Disney DIS AndThat sentiment resonated.

“Collaborate to Keep Silent,” Netflix Tweeted Sunday. “Black lives matter. We have a platform, and it is our duty to speak to our black members, employees, creators and talent.”

In a memo given to employees, Disney is Chairman, CEO and Chief Diversity Officer He vowed to come up Their inclusion efforts are “to ensure that we promote a culture that accepts the feelings of our people and their suffering.”

“While these devastating events are not new, there is something unique about what is happening in the moment,” said Bob Iger, Bob Chapek and Latondra Newton Wrote . “Along with these recent injustices the pestilence has exposed the problems of racial inequality.”

Snap SNAP CEO Evan Spiegel told employees in a memo that “he is heartbroken and angry at the treatment of blacks and people of color in America.”

In a letter to CNN Business, he criticized racial and wealth inequality in the United States. He said the government should create a “progressive income tax system,” which would require larger companies to pay more taxes and call for a “significantly higher” estate tax.

“Entrepreneurship depends on how people can take risks to start a business, which is almost impossible to do without some sort of safety net as I have,” says Spiegel.

He also proposed the Commission on Truth, Reconciliation and Indemnity, a non-partisan group that solves racism and pays compensation.

“There is much to be learned from those who dare to adopt such a process following the tragedies around the world, and we must create a process that reflects American values ​​and helps our country to make the necessary change and heal,” he said.

Apple AAPL Tim Cook, CEO, Shared his thoughts on a letter sent to certified employees for CNN Business. He said he has heard from employees who feel “scared” in their own communities because of recent events and is making up “a growing number of groups” that help fight racial injustice.

Apple “has always been a strength of our diversity, welcoming people from all walks of life into our stores around the world and working to build an apple that includes everyone.”

He added that people “may want nothing more than to return to normalcy or to be comfortable only if we turn our gaze away from injustice.” However, “desire is also a sign of privilege.”

Intel INTC CEO Bob Swan also wrote to his employees, “Black lives matter. Period.” His organization promises a $ 1 million donation to community organizations focused on social injustice.

“While racism seems so different around the world, one thing that doesn’t look different is that racism is not tolerated here at Intel or in our communities,” Said Swan.

Levi LEVI Verizon Was Said Monday On its Instagram account It donated $ 100,000 to the ACLU.The National Urban League and NAACP have announced that they will be donating a total of 10 million to various social justice organizations.

Not everyone responded positively.

Commissioner Roger Goodell a Advertisement “The protesters’ reactions to these events reflect the pain, anger and frustration that many of us feel.”

“These tragedies underscore the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts. There is an urgent need for action,” he said.

Some critics attribute Goodel’s experience to making empty platitudes Colin Kaepernick , A former NFL quarterback who protested the treatment of black people – especially the police – before the games. There is Kaepernick No football team was found Since 2017, some believe that because of his political views.

“You’re ashamed. It’s hollow + ugly,” says Ava DuVernay, the film’s director Tweeted In response to the NFL. “You have done nothing contrary to what you have described here.”

– CNN Business’ Jordan Walinsky, sr. Mitra Kalita contributed to this report.