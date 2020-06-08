Black Lives Matter protests and the George Floyd memorial service

Protesters dragged a 17th-century slave merchant statue Sunday in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK city of Bristol.

The demonstrators tied the rope before the collapse of Edward Colston’s 5.5-meter (18-foot) bronze statue, filling the crowd with excitement.

Activists later found the statue bolted to a nearby port and thrown into the Avon River.

Born in 1636 in Bristol, Colston was an active member of the governing body of the Royal African Company (RIC) for 11 years and held the high office of deputy governor from 1689-90.

The company, which had a monopoly on the West African slave trade in the late 17th century, was involved in selling tens of thousands of West African people in the Caribbean and America.

Colston, who is described Museums of the Bristol website As a “respected philanthropist”, he later donated part of his fortune to charities such as schools and hospitals, a process that became synonymous with some Bristol landmarks.

The Colston statue has been in Bristol since 1895, but has been controversial, with petitions demanding its removal.

Elsewhere in the UK: Massive protests have taken place in other major UK cities, such as London and Edinburgh.

At least 12 people have been arrested during protests in London, police said late Sunday.