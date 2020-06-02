Blackout Tuesday: Why posting a black image with the hashtag #blm does more harm than good

Here are two issues: One, the original tags used in the Blackout Tuesday posts. Two, the original purpose of posting a black picture in the first place.

When you post a picture with a tag on Twitter or Instagram, it is automatically added to a searchable feed that people can find using that tag. This is a simple way for people to monitor a situation or interest. And because people include the #BlackLivesMAtter tag, In the words of activist Feminista Jones , The protests were removed from Instagram.

People want to keep the information flowing

As the movement grew, the concept filtered out to individuals and brands who vowed not to post any content in keeping with the situation on June 2.

There is concern, however, that the real moment of silence may be a powerful reminder for some, when the voices of black activists and advocates are needed most.