Blackout Tuesday: Why posting a black image with the hashtag #blm does more harm than good

Here is the problem. If these posts are well intended, As many activists and influencers have pointed out Posting a blank block image with a group of tags closes critical channels of information and updates. Protests are still erupting across the country. Thousands of arrests are accumulating. Visibility is currently key to various groups and activist projects. One of the most common ways to track them all is by monitoring or searching for tags.
“We know this is not intended to be harmful, but to be clear, it will surely hurt the message,” Mental health advocate and Black Lives Matter activist Kenidra Woods Posted on Twitter. “We use hashtag to update ppl. PLS stops using hashtag for block images !!” A video scroll of the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on Instagram proves her point: it is row after row of black squares, with fewer notes in between.
Here are two issues: One, the original tags used in the Blackout Tuesday posts. Two, the original purpose of posting a black picture in the first place.
When you post a picture with a tag on Twitter or Instagram, it is automatically added to a searchable feed that people can find using that tag. This is a simple way for people to monitor a situation or interest. And because people include the #BlackLivesMAtter tag, In the words of activist Feminista Jones, The protests were removed from Instagram.
“When you check the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, it’s no longer just videos, useful information, resources, documentation of injustice, it’s a series of black screens,” Musician Kehlani described it on her Instagram story.
People want to keep the information flowing
Blackout Tuesday Music executives gained traction from the work of Jamila Thomas and Brianna AgyemangOn June 2, he spearheaded the music community’s effort to pause general business “in the face of longstanding racism and inequality from the boardroom to the boulevard.”
As the movement grew, the concept filtered out to individuals and brands who vowed not to post any content in keeping with the situation on June 2.
There is concern, however, that the real moment of silence may be a powerful reminder for some, when the voices of black activists and advocates are needed most.
Rapper Lil Nas X criticized the movement on Twitter. “I really think it’s time to push as hard as ever,” He wrote. “I don’t think the movement is so powerful. We don’t have to slow down to post anything. We have to spread the information and be as loud as ever.”
However, some have called for the move That means a break to post about personal matters Or issues that have nothing to do with Black Lives Matter or protests that go beyond complete silence. Some of the most widely shared posts about the day Encourage people to stay away from self-promotion and instead use their presence on various platforms to uplift members of the black community.
