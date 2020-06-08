Bon Appetit Editor-in-Chief called for Brownface to resign over the photo

The call for the resignation of longtime Editor-in-Chief Adam Rapoport of Bon Appీtit shows him at the Brownface after a photo emerged.

A freelance writer for Conde Nast-owned Foodie Magazine spotted and posted a photo on Monday, first posted on Instagram by Rapaport’s wife, Simon Shabuck, which appears to be in brownface for a clear Halloween costume.

The image has since been removed from Shabak’s account, with the caption “I and my sinner” and the hashtag “Borikua”.

Conde Nast or Rapoport did not respond to requests for comment.

Shortly thereafter, it was alleged that the Condటిల్ Nast food title discriminates against minorities.

Chef and restaurateur Sohla El-Waley, who was hired last year as assistant editor at Bon Appetit, claims on Instagram that the white editors are only paid to appear in videos for the BA Test Kitchen video series. She said she was hired with a $ 50,000 salary to “help white editors with less experience than me.”

“I was pushed to the front of the video as a demonstration of diversity,” she wrote. “In fact, only white editors are currently paid for their video shows. People of color are not compensated for their appearance. “

Later in the day, former Bon Appట్te staff photographer Alex Law voiced his concerns about Rapoport’s workplace culture via Twitter. He “left the magazine for a number of reasons, but the main reason was that the white leadership refused to make changes to my BIPOC. [Black, Indigenous, People of Color] Co-workers and I were constantly pushing ahead. “

He said, “Why do we bake food all over the world, but why not touch the entire continent of Africa?” When asked, their response was: ‘Oh you know, recipes are tricky, and readers probably don’t want to make food. “

The issue starts at the top of Condే Nast, which includes “Vogue,” “Vanity Fair,” “The New Yorker” and “GQ,” referring to CEO Roger Moore and Artistic Director and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour.

He added: “This is the Conde Nast problem. Blame Roger Moore, blame Anna Wintour, blame all the people in corporate that you have never heard of. They are responsible for creating this culture. “

The backlash against Rapoport and Bon Appetit continued Monday, when the magazine posted an article on city-owned black-owned restaurants, calling the article “now a viable, actionable way to stand in solidarity with the black community.”