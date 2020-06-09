Bonnie Pointer, founding member of The Pointer Sisters, died at 69

She was 69 years old.

“Our family has been wiped out. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we are asking for your prayers at this time,” Anita Pointer said in a statement to CNN

“Bonnie is my best friend and we talk every day,” she continued. “We have never had a fight in our life. I’ve already lost her and I will see her again one day.”

Bonnie Pointer died of a heart attack, her campaigner Roger Neal said.