She was 69 years old.
“Our family has been wiped out. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we are asking for your prayers at this time,” Anita Pointer said in a statement to CNN
“Bonnie is my best friend and we talk every day,” she continued. “We have never had a fight in our life. I’ve already lost her and I will see her again one day.”
Bonnie Pointer died of a heart attack, her campaigner Roger Neal said.
Fifty-two pointer sisters began singing together 50 years ago in their hometown of Oakland, California, where their father ministered. Bonnie Pointer and her younger sister began singing professionally in June 1969. They then hired older sister Anita and Ruth to join them in 1973, before launching their first album.
The band won their first Grammy Award in 1974 for their crossover hit “Fairy Tale.” Bonnie Pointer recorded five albums with her sisters before pursuing a solo career. She signed with Motown and made her biggest solo hit with the 1978 disco track “Heaven Must Have Sent”.
Pointer released three albums with Motown before she moved a little from Spotter Light, though she has been performing periodically for a few years.
Anita Pointer credited Bonnie for her musical family’s success.
“Pointer Sisters would never have happened if it weren’t for Bonnie,” she said.
