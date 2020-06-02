Here’s where things stand: the UK officially left the EU on 31 January. Since then, it has been in the transition period, which still complies with EU rules in place of trade in key areas, particularly for trade.

Throughout the transition period, both businesses and citizens can create a space where both sides can safely negotiate their future relationship without interruption. However, sources close to both sides say that the transition period ends on December 31 and that negotiations are not going well.

The pandemic did not help the political stalemate. Discussion groups were unable to physically meet, instead relying on videoconferencing tools. The next round of virtual talks will begin on Tuesday, but both sides say the quality of the negotiations has been hampered because people cannot split up for private chats on how to solve thorny issues. The scale of the coronavirus crisis has overshadowed the urgency of Brexit negotiations.

Johnson must now spend June with the world’s largest trade bloc with an eye on complex and fraught negotiations, while also overseeing the response to the nation’s worst public health crisis in decades.

Both sides agreed to use June to reflect on the deal, or to politely keep the bullet in the negotiations and prepare for the non-contract scenario.

It is not universally accepted that any contract is a bad outcome. The British economy relies heavily on imports from Europe. The maximum disruption to this trade affects supply chains – life for businesses like car manufacturers, who rely on them, and the shortage of household needs such as food for consumers. Numerous studies have predicted massive economic damage to both homes and the country.

Even if the UK or EU does not say they want this outcome, it means the negotiations are threatening a political deadlock. “The EU is unreasonable. If we want a free trade agreement, it must come at the expense of continuing to comply with EU rules,” said a UK government official, who is not authorized to speak on the record of ongoing negotiations. “Obviously, they know we can’t accept it. If we do, what’s the point of Brexit?” The same source said.

The rules they prescribe are a particularly frustrating part of the debates known as the “level playing field.” This is essentially an agreement on certain rules and standards, designed to stop businesses from diluting the business on the other hand. The EU’s single market is the largest economic bloc on earth. Its level playing field is overseen by EU courts and agencies. If the UK wants toll-free access to it after the transition period – when Johnson signed an early Brexit deal with the EU last autumn – it will require the EU to sign up to those rules.

The level playing field is not the only area where Brussels and London are invisible. There are disagreements over fishing rights, safety and governance and what exactly is happening on the island of Ireland. Nevertheless, negotiators in London and Brussels are confident that the long-running crisis will drag the two sides together due to the looming Cliff Edge. The same cannot be said for the differences in level playing field.

The UK says it will abandon its ambitions for tariff-free trade with the EU if the EU drops its level of playground demands. The EU is not interested in this idea because it believes there is not enough time to negotiate tariffs during the transition period.

Theoretically, Johnson could buy more if he wanted to go this route. He has until June 30 to request an extension for the transition period. However, it is politically toxic, and currently the Johnson Advisers cannot do so. This is the toxicity of the Brexit debate, which is no deal, because any perceived surrender would put Johnson in trouble with his supporters.

In addition, the pandemic bizarrely creates the prospect of masking a significant negative impact on Brexit with no deal on the UK’s economy. “There is a certain logic to say that two economic disruptions can be resolved at once,” says Anand Menon, director of the changing UK think tank.

“From the supply chains, to the way the economy runs, everything can change as a result of this virus. So, even if these two things are not really related and can make other things worse, I can see some logic at the same time.”

Even better, if this pandemic happens, the government is likely to throw money at any big bumps in the road.

“Some parts of the economy are hit by both Brexit and the coronavirus,” said Raul Ruparel, Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, a Brexit adviser. “If Johnson spends government money to soften the impact in these areas, he may find that he is less opposed to spending money to reduce the impact of Brexit because there is much greater unity across the political spectrum.

In Brussels, some time ago, the member states signed no agreement at the end of the year. “We are no longer emotionally invested in UK decisions,” said a European diplomat based in Brussels. “This is a country outside the EU. We are focusing on our coronavirus recovery,” the same source said.

This level of stupidity is not uncommon in the EU’s institutions, where an official working on negotiations is “free to do what the UK wants” and told a shrug in late June that Brussels was ready for a “deadlock”. .

The EU is believed to face no-deal shock over the UK for some time. “The EU knows it is in a strong position. Yes, no deal is bad for them, but it is very bad for the UK,” said former EU negotiator Thomas Cole. “It is true that both parties are sovereign equals, but they are well aware that the UK does not need to make any concessions.”

Just as it is in the UK, Coronavirus facilitates certain contractual agreements for the EU to swallow in the long run. “On the contrary, it makes aspects of any treaty for the EU more manageable,” says Fabian Zulig, chief executive of the European Policy Center. “Companies looking to cut their operations across post-Kovid Europe may decide that it is easy to close down UK offices and factories. This will actually solve some of the problems, in some cases.”

In fact, both sides want no deal and both are still committed to breaking the deadlock with reporters and coming to a mutually beneficial solution. However, if the current political blame is to Brexit history, June is rumbling.

If negotiations fall apart, both sides expect the other to point fingers and play the victim. Johnson is short-lived politically suited to be a brave leader who succumbs to European threats. But, as Menon points out, the post-Kovid world is already seen as a fuzzy, unpredictable place.

“Everyone is angry at China. God knows what’s going on in the U.S. elections,” he said. “Does the UK really want to be inflamed with Europe when it emerges from the pandemic and its bold new future?”

So if Boris Johnson is serious about avoiding any deal, the collapse of negotiations, the distraction of the pandemic on both sides, and the pressing of June will make this deadline a hellish start to the summer.

This article has been updated to correct the UK expiration date to request an extension for the transition period.