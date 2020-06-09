Britain’s biggest companies are cutting tens of thousands of jobs. Millions are at risk

Major UK companies now have more than 75,000 job cuts in the pipeline, with partial lockdowns and social distance in the summer months expected to continue. Smaller companies are also slamming, adding hundreds of thousands of job losses.

Niche carmakers are also hit hard, with jobs at Bentley (1,000), McLaren (1,200) and Aston Martin (500).In February it announced a reduction of 35,000 positions, but has since stopped most of those redundancies in order to avoid forcing workers into a new job during the pandemic.

UK government data so far has not captured the hundreds of thousands of jobs slashed in April.

According to official figures, the UK unemployment rate in March was below 4%. But more timely indicators, which include April, point to the looming jobs crisis. The number of workers on company payrolls fell by more than 450,000 between March and April, according to government data show.

The worst is almost certainly coming.

Approximately 8.7 million workers in the United Kingdom receive 80% of their salary from the government. With support phased from August until the end of the program in October and businesses falling in demand, companies may struggle to find work for most employees when they return.

“Business leaders know that government support is not infinite, but the bizarre truth is that if money doesn’t come out, most companies will have to make tough decisions in August,” Jonathan Geldart, director of the institute’s director general, said at the end of last month.

In a survey of 700 company directors, nearly a quarter said they would not make any contribution to their workers’ salaries between August and October. Says the Institute

UK economist Andrew Wishart at Capital Economics wrote last month that he expects the unemployment rate to rise to 9 percent in the coming months. “That jump should be reversed soon after the lockdown is over, but we still hope that the unemployment rate will rise in the next few years,” he said.