Britain’s biggest companies are cutting tens of thousands of jobs. Millions are at risk

by Ayhan
The latest moves came Monday from Oil Major BP (BP) And a manufacturer of luxury goods Mulberry, Which reduces 15% and 25% of their global Employees, Respectively. Translates to 10,000 jobs in BP And 350 at Mulberry.

Major UK companies now have more than 75,000 job cuts in the pipeline, with partial lockdowns and social distance in the summer months expected to continue. Smaller companies are also slamming, adding hundreds of thousands of job losses.

British Airways (ICAGY) Is Reducing 12,000 jobs, Or more than a quarter of its employees, in response to a drastic fall in travel demand during the pandemic. Rival carriers EasyJet (ESYJY) And Virgin Atlantic Will Jettison 4,500 And an engineering and aerospace company with 3,000 locations respectively Rolls-Royce (RYCEF) There is cutting 9,000 jobs. Parts supplier Meggitt (MEGGF) It is reducing its workforce by about 1,800.
Niche carmakers are also hit hard, with jobs at Bentley (1,000), McLaren (1,200) and Aston Martin (500). HSBC (HBCYF) In February it announced a reduction of 35,000 positions, but has since stopped most of those redundancies in order to avoid forcing workers into a new job during the pandemic.

UK government data so far has not captured the hundreds of thousands of jobs slashed in April.

Europe & # 39; Stimulus fireworks: ECB and Germany throw new money at economy

According to official figures, the UK unemployment rate in March was below 4%. But more timely indicators, which include April, point to the looming jobs crisis. The number of workers on company payrolls fell by more than 450,000 between March and April, according to government data show.

The worst is almost certainly coming.

Approximately 8.7 million workers in the United Kingdom receive 80% of their salary from the government. With support phased from August until the end of the program in October and businesses falling in demand, companies may struggle to find work for most employees when they return.

“Business leaders know that government support is not infinite, but the bizarre truth is that if money doesn’t come out, most companies will have to make tough decisions in August,” Jonathan Geldart, director of the institute’s director general, said at the end of last month.

Restaurant and bar owners say social distance can wipe out their industry
In a survey of 700 company directors, nearly a quarter said they would not make any contribution to their workers’ salaries between August and October. Says the Institute.
Restaurants, pubs and bars Can be a particularly hard hit. The Telegraph Reported Monday UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to reopen the hospitality sector since early July after it reported that 3.5 million jobs were at stake.

UK economist Andrew Wishart at Capital Economics wrote last month that he expects the unemployment rate to rise to 9 percent in the coming months. “That jump should be reversed soon after the lockdown is over, but we still hope that the unemployment rate will rise in the next few years,” he said.

