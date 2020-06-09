Britain’s imperialist monuments face bitter count amid Black Lives Matter protests

On Sunday, Black Lives Matter The protesters in Bristol , UK, unearthed a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston, before it fell through the streets and into the Avon River.

Some praised the move, while others called it “mob rule.”

With Migratory History Britain’s towns and cities are filled with monuments to people like Colston – a mania to make statues in the 19th century.

For some, the statues have dissolved into the background of everyday life, but now many people are asking whether they should stand on their pedestals.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday announced a commission to look into the future of landmarks around the UK capital, including murals, street art, street names and statues.

The Commission on Diversity in the Public Realm aims to “improve diversity in London’s public realm, to ensure that the landmarks of the capital reflect the achievements and diversity of London”.

Action against idols associated with slave trade and imperialism has also gained traction in other parts of Europe Protesters in Belgium In recent days, several monuments to King Leopold II have been removed and removed from a square in Antwerp on Tuesday.

In the US, a string of Confederate statues Deleted Authorities in the wake of widespread protests over the death of George Floyd.

While these actions have divided public opinion, they feed a growing debate about what should happen to the idols of people like Colston, who have benefited from so much suffering.

Winston Churchill

After the Black Lives Matter exhibition on June 7, 2020, the statue of Winston Churchill in London’s Parliament Square was spoiled with the words “racist” written on his name. Credit: Isabel Infantes / AFP / Getty Images

Britain’s wartime prime minister, Winston Churchill, set an example of inspirational leadership presiding over the country’s defeat of Nazism. In 2002, he was at the top BBC poll nationwide To find the 100 Greatest Britons, and his image is currently on the UK’s £ 5 note.

However, he does have views on social hierarchies that are considered racist today, and his Policies are blamed It is estimated that more than three million lives were lost due to the 1943 Bengal famine. In March 2019, a study using soil analysis for the first time argued that drought was caused not by severe drought but by Churchill’s policies.

During Sunday’s Black Lives Matter protest, Churchill’s statue was dubbed “… a racist” in London’s Parliament Square.

Cecil Rhodes

Oriel College has hitherto been promoting the removal of the Cecil Rhodes statue. Credit: Carl Court / Getty Images

Cecil Rhodes, who helped build the British Empire in South Africa, became immortalized in a statue outside of Oriel College, part of Oxford University.

In 2016, the college refused to dismiss the work despite college pressure Rhodes must fall in Oxford The campaign group, and efforts to remove it are ongoing.

“There is no place in South Africa, the US, Bristol or Oxford where statues that honor anti-black racists” Tweeted Inviting people to attend a protest march on Sunday and college Tuesday.

Oriel College said in a statement Tuesday that it “abhors all forms of racism and discrimination.” He said the college upholds the right to peaceful protest and believes in Black Lives Matter.

“As a college, we are continuing to discuss and discuss the issue of Cecil Rhodes’ controversial heritage examples on our site,” the statement said.

Oxford University did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

In 2015, the statue of Rhodes was removed from the campus of the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

“He is the representation of this country’s former colonialism – domination, racism, misfortune,” said Ramabina Mahapa, president of the student body that led the campaign to remove the statue.

David Hume

The Scottish Enlightenment philosopher David Hume placed a placard in protest against the statue, denouncing his racist views. Credit: jpi media

In Edinburgh, a statue of 18th-century Scottish philosopher David Hume is decorated with placard quoting his views on white supremacy.

Hume is regarded as one of the top thinkers of the Scottish Enlightenment, and his bronze statue is on the Royal Mile of Edinburgh, the main route to the city’s Old Town.

Hume’s reputation has been tarnished in recent years, with more emphasis placed on his views on race. The symbol left on the statue is a line from Hume’s essay “Of National Characters” to “It is Appropriate to Doubt Negroes … Naturally to Be Worse Than Whites.”

The Nelson column, overlooking the statue of Admiral Horatio Nelson, runs over Trafalgar Square in central London. Credit: evenfh / Shutterstock

Henry Dundas

The statue of Scottish politician Henry Dundas stands above the Melville Monument in Edinburgh.

Dundas, who held a number of government positions, including the Secretary of Home Affairs, defended the delay in abolishing slavery by the end of the 18th century.

Campaigners have recommended that the streets be named after Joseph Knight, a Scottish-Jamaican slave who freed himself in the courts by proving that Scots law does not recognize slavery.

Different approaches

Similar appeals have been made about the descriptions William Gladstone , A former prime minister who helped his slave-owner father get compensation from the British government after the ban on trade.

William Gladstone served four terms as British Prime Minister in the 19th century. His father owned slaves. Credit: See Pictures / Universal Images Group / Getty Images

The demolition of the statues has been protested since the demolition of the Lenin statues in 1989 by the collapse of the Soviet Union until the fall of Saddam Hussein’s monument in Baghdad in 2003.

Incidents of this destruction have been widely praised in the Western world, but recent campaigns to remove statues of controversial figures in places like the US and the UK have split public opinion.

An alternative approach was adopted in Paraguay, where artist Carlos Colombino was asked to replicate the statue of Alfredo Stroessner, the former dictator general who ruled the country from 1954 to 1989. Instead of destroying the monument, Colombino has some of its most recognizable parts: two huge blocks of cement to commemorate the victims of the dictatorship.