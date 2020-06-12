Bronx teenager suffers facial fracture after being accused of being tossed by NYPD, lawyer told CNN

According to prosecutor Mark Schirian, 16-year-old Jahmel Leach suffered a fracture and damaged his jaw.

The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to questions about Leach’s arrest, saying the matter was under internal scrutiny.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that a 16-year-old teenager was arrested in the Bronx on June 1 after police found the man pouring an unknown amount of liquid into a garbage pile in the middle of the road.

According to his lawyer, Leach was walking home at the time, and was not part of any protests or riots. Leach has denied the charges against him and has not been charged, Sherian told CNN.