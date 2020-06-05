Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake From apologizes for text of ‘Elite White People’

The conversation dates back to March 2019, when Fromm was the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia, and a user with an unknown connection to Fromm posted on Twitter on Thursday. In the text referring to guns, Fromm said, “Make them very expensive, so only the elite can afford them.”

The texts were released Protests on racial bias in the US The death of George Floyd in police custody has reached their tenth day in cities across the country.

Posted by Apologies to Twitter On Thursday, he said the words he used were unforgivable.

“I am very sorry to use the words ‘Elite White People’ in the text message conversation,” Fromm writes. “As I said later in the conversation, I never intended to refer to myself as ‘elite white person’, but there is no excuse for that word choice and sentiment.”