Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake From apologizes for text of ‘Elite White People’

The conversation dates back to March 2019, when Fromm was the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia, and a user with an unknown connection to Fromm posted on Twitter on Thursday. In the text referring to guns, Fromm said, “Make them very expensive, so only the elite can afford them.”
“I am very sorry to use the words ‘Elite White People’ in the text message conversation,” Fromm writes. “As I said later in the conversation, I never intended to refer to myself as ‘elite white person’, but there is no excuse for that word choice and sentiment.”
He said his words do not reflect his attitude towards racism.
“Now, more than ever, it’s time for support and integration and I stand 100% against racism. I promise to be a part of the solution in this country,” Fromm said. “I addressed my teammates and coaches at a team meeting today and I hope that they see that this event is not a representation of the person I am. Again, I am really sorry for my words and actions, and humbly ask for forgiveness.”
CNN has reached out to the Buffalo Bills. In a statement to multiple lets tweet, the team confirmed that Fromm has apologized to his teammates and coaches.
“Earlier today, we were aware of comments made in a text message conversation involving Jake Fromm in 2019. He was wrong and he accepted it. We do not condone what he said. Jake is forthcoming with us about honesty and textual exchange,” the statement said. “We work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo bill on and off the field.”
Fromm was the fifth-round pick in the Bills draft this year.
