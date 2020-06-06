Buffalo officials have left a special squad following the suspension of 2 officers over allegations that a 75-year-old man was taken to the ground

An investigation is underway into the incident. Andrew Cuomo called it “completely unfair and utterly insulting.” The man was seriously injured.

In a video of Thursday’s show, respectively, officers are walking toward the man and two are pushing him. His head was bleeding on the sidewalk as the officers crossed over to him, some looking at him.

Demonstrators in Niagara Square have called for nationwide justice after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

57 officers resigned from the emergency department, but not from the force. The Buffalo mayor’s office told CNN that the 57 members who resigned from the unit had a total active emergency response team.

Some members of the unit are present and 57 are not included in the resignation, according to the mayor’s office.

“Fifty-seven people resigned because of the treatment of their two members. They are just executing orders,” Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans told WGRZ on Friday. WKBW also reported the news of the resignations.

Martin Cuigno’s identity was confirmed by the Cuomo office. Authorities said Gugino was hospitalized in a serious and stable condition.

A lawyer representing Gugino issued a statement saying Gugino was “vigilant and oriented” and described him as a longtime peacemaker and human rights lawyer.

“Mr. Gugino requests privacy for himself and his family when he recovers,” said Kelly v. Said Jaron. “He appreciates all the good wishes he has received and requests that the protests continue peacefully.”

Gugino’s niece Megan Toufexis told CNN that her uncle attended a protest Thursday to discuss First Amendment rights with police.

Protests in the city continued until Friday evening.

Buffalo mayor officials said they had to receive due process

Mayor Byron Brown said the two suspended officials want to get a due process. “I’m not calling for them to be fired.”

Speaking of the wounded, the mayor said he was “asked to leave several times last night.”

Police felt it was important to clear the area before fights broke out among protesters, the mayor said. He stressed the need for caution from police managers to officers, protecting residents and using common sense.

Responding to questions about the emergency response team, Brown said the city has a contingency plan. “Buffalo will be safe this weekend,” he said. “We have contingency plans. We always have contingency plans.”

CNN reached out to police and the association for further comment. New York State police say they are sending additional officers to the city following the resignations.

Based on the opening video, police released a statement that Gugino fell and fell, police spokesman Mike DeGeorge told CNN.

After more videos became available, police revised the statement, and Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended officers without pay and began investigating.

“The department has moved fast” and the information has been “corrected,” Dzarz said.

Brown called the incident “frustrating” and said his thoughts were Gugino.

Prosecutors are investigating, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office tweeted.

Gugino The tweet said the head was injured and that investigators could not make a statement Thursday night.

Cuomo said officers should be fired and prosecutors should go “very, very quickly.”

“When I saw the video, my stomach got sick,” Cuomo said. “I would encourage the district attorney to consider what happened in Minneapolis, which has caused delay issues,” the governor said, adding, “People don’t want ambiguity. They’re upset and need answers.”

Earlier on Twitter, he said, “This incident is absolutely unjust and utterly humiliating. … Police officers must enforce – not abuse – the law.”

Cuomo said he talked to Gugino.

“Thankfully he’s alive,” Cuomo said at his daily news conference in Albany on Friday. “You watch that video and it hurts your basic decency and humanity.”

Cuomo also called the attacks on police officers, “There are incidents of police hitting you with bricks on your head. Who are we?”

Correction: An earlier version of this story misrepresented Megan Toufexis’ relationship with Martin Gugino.