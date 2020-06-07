Dutch international Vout Wegerst scored the winning goal with eight minutes to lift his team to sixth place, and reached the Europa League qualification spot, his 12th of the season.
In contrast, Florian Kఫfeldt’s second from the slumping side, six points from automatic safety and three of the relegation playoff playoffs, only four games left.
Since starting as a Bundesliga in 1963, Verder has been on the German top flight for 55 years, only to be relegated in 1980 before bouncing straight into the next season.
But the double winners in the 2003/04 season have struggled in recent years and the form has been poor since the re-start of the current campaign, losing two straight home matches.
Next weekend’s Baderboard visit to Paderborn will prove to be crucial for the clash with rival Mainz, but Verder will also face Bayern Munich in a fortnight, with Bayern’s eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown.
“The last two losses at home have been very disappointing. We have to win next week. We will fight till the end,” Verder captain Niklas Moisander told the club’s social media feed.
Prior to the kickoff, the two teams met before falling to one knee around the center circle at Wenger Stadium, with Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin players repeating on Saturday.
A 1-1 home draw for Union Berlin against Schalke is not a cause for Verder.
Union were huge favorites to be relegated before the start of the season, but Werder was seven points clear with a valuable draw in the capital.
Schalke, who had just one point from 15 since the Bundesliga action reopened, returned to the opener in Robert Andrich’s 11th minute, but saved at least one point in the 28th minute strike from Jonjo Kenny, a loan from English Premier League side Everton.
Echoing the pre-match proceedings of the previous match, both teams signaled against the racism originally committed by NFL player Colin Kaepernick in 2016.
