Dutch international Vout Wegerst scored the winning goal with eight minutes to lift his team to sixth place, and reached the Europa League qualification spot, his 12th of the season.

In contrast, Florian Kఫfeldt’s second from the slumping side, six points from automatic safety and three of the relegation playoff playoffs, only four games left.

Since starting as a Bundesliga in 1963, Verder has been on the German top flight for 55 years, only to be relegated in 1980 before bouncing straight into the next season.

But the double winners in the 2003/04 season have struggled in recent years and the form has been poor since the re-start of the current campaign, losing two straight home matches.