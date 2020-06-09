Buying a boat to escape the coronavirus is the latest summer trend

Gabe Gambardella did not plan to buy the boat. Looking at the curveball of the Coronavirus, the 39-year-old married man of four traditional summer plans, filled with Broadway shows, a boathouse in Central Park and the Mets game, is suddenly off the table.

So the foot and ankle surgeon bought her first boat in April: a 38-foot Beneteau boat with two staterooms, a swimming platform and enough bells and whistles to impress her four daughters, aged 6 to 21 years.

“It’s our summer escape,” says Gambardella, who lives near the shore in New Haven County, Connecticut. “I thought, what a great time to have a boat. You can have fun with your family and you don’t have to be with other people. ” After he and his wife completed the safety course for the ship, this was it The low six figures cost a second timeGambardella followed the captain to learn more before navigating around the rocky Thimble Islands of Long Island Sound and further afield, before heading to Black Island, a popular vacation destination.

When many camps are canceled, hotels are closed, and if air travel is fine, well-off locals resort to boats and boats in the open seas for warm-weather entertainment while socializing.

Boat owners, boutiques and marinas are gaining interest, especially from first-timers. “The demand for the boat is through the roof. I haven’t seen anything like it, ”says Luis Libert, who owns the 70-foot luxury yacht Frivolus, which hires New Yorkers at the rate of $ 6,000 a day, including a captain and companion, a huge sky bridge, plus three staterooms and a bathroom and bar, a galley and bar. “People cancel their international tours, their children’s camp is canceled, and in places like the Hamptons it’s all about sociality and friends,” adds Westport, Conn.-based Libert, who said these people would make boating a safer outlet.

Paul Pawlowski, a 41-year-old property developer from Matituck, LI, booked a long weekend next month with his wife and two other couples when he decided to quit the Nantucket trip due to uncertainty surrounding coronavirus restrictions. Keep an eye on their “comfort level”. He’s looking forward to enjoying the “floating hotel” and all the “toys”, including jet skis and inner tubes – as well as chefs hitting three meals a day. “It’s not a bad pivot,” Pawlowski said. “It still enjoys the East End and Rhode Island, but is in a boat against a hotel.”

“There are more first-time buyers than I have seen in my 10 years,” says New York broker Patrick Hopkins Denison Yachting, Sold his boat to Gambardella. Most vessels are locked, Hopkins is 35 to 60 feet long and costs $ 200,000 to $ 1 million. All new boaters are popular holiday destinations, especially when slips to dock are already packed (Hopkins uses his connections to squeeze clients in at the last minute). In Nantucket, fees for those precious slips can add up fast – 75 8.75 per night for a 39 to 59 foot boat “in season.”

Yacht broker George Samlot, owner Samlot Marine Inc In West Haverstraw, NY, he said he is also undergoing continuous investigation from sailors. “Two months ago, I couldn’t give you a boat. However, a dam has exploded in the last week or so,” adds the owner of the Hudson River-Front business, whose current inventory ranges from $ 30,000 to $ 500,000. “Cabin fever” is the reason many first-timers get into the water, says Samlot, “because you can disconnect from everything. It’s just you, the clouds and Mother Nature.”

After canceling summer vacations at two Pennsylvania amusement parks – Sesame Place and Dutch Wonderland – Allison Giacoppo has joined a boat club. Freedom Boat Club, Which has six locations on Long Island, and typically charges $ 8,000 to join a monthly fee of $ 400, which is a savings for beginner Giacoppo Boating, who took a safety course with her husband and three children under the age of 4.

So far, they have enjoyed fishing on day trips. “We had to cancel everything – and think about security and limit our exposure [to the coronavirus], ”Says Vantag, LI-based Giacoppo. “Boating is the way to go.”

In May, the Boat Owners Association of the U.S. Called the botus, Has recorded a 250 per cent increase in sign-ups for their verification courses from people who seek activities that are at low risk of virus spread.

“This is a record for us,” said Chris Edmonston, vice president of government affairs at Boatus. “There is a huge demand to get water because of the pandemic, because people need to escape … When I think of driving in the car and driving along the highway like I-95, I’m still very concerned about the ability to stop and use the restroom. “

Coronavirus prompted Mamaroneck, NY, twin Daphne Fane and Joel Almonte, a 27-foot cruiser used in the summer of 2020, to sink 500 7,500.

They bought it to replace a small boat they sold last year – all of which they missed on trips away.

“We have a 5-year-old daughter, Ella Blue. I’m not comfortable taking her to parks and other crowded places because of the virus,” said the 41-year-old teacher. “Having a boat gives you a lot more freedom to ride.”

Due to expensive mooring fees at Tony Marinas on Long Island Sound near Mamaroneck, she and a limousine driver, Almonte, 30, chose to be more economical Yonkers Yacht Club On the Hudson River on the other side of Westchester County. There, mooring fees are $ 40 less per six-month slip use.

Then, “We’re trying to keep our hobby as economical as possible.”