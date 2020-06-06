California-based film and TV productions will soon be allowed to return to work

New guidance from the California Department of Public Health says the state could reopen TV, film and music productions on June 12, “subject to the approval of county public health officials within the scope of operations.”

The long-awaited green light came on Friday in an update that provides updated guidance for schools, day camps and professional sports.

The guidance from the state reads, “To reduce COVID-19 transmission risks, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers must adhere to safety and safety safety protocols agreed by labor and management that can be improved by county public health authorities.” “To reduce COVID-19 transmission risk, back office staff and management must adhere to the Office Workspace Guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations.”

The Guidelines There is no general advice but product-specific information for workplace offices.