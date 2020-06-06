entertainment

California-based film and TV productions will soon be allowed to return to work

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Wanda J Diaz
0 Views

New guidance from the California Department of Public Health says the state could reopen TV, film and music productions on June 12, “subject to the approval of county public health officials within the scope of operations.”

The long-awaited green light came on Friday in an update that provides updated guidance for schools, day camps and professional sports.

The guidance from the state reads, “To reduce COVID-19 transmission risks, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers must adhere to safety and safety safety protocols agreed by labor and management that can be improved by county public health authorities.” “To reduce COVID-19 transmission risk, back office staff and management must adhere to the Office Workspace Guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations.”

The Guidelines There is no general advice but product-specific information for workplace offices.

CNN reached out to SAG-AFTRA, a union representing about 160,000 actors and performers for comment.

This week, associations and associations of the entertainment industry Submitted to public health authorities in New York and California A 22-page guideline designed to establish security protocols for the production of movies and TV during the coronavirus era.

These measures rely heavily on extensive testing, temperature checks, cleaning operations and physical distance when possible.

Brian Lowry of CNN contributed to this report.

You may also like

About the author

Wanda J Diaz

Wanda J Diaz

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.

View all posts

Leave a Comment