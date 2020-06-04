Carin Roitfeld apologizes for model tone-deaf Instagram post with model Anok Yai

French fashion legend Carin Roitfeld issued a public apology on Wednesday, blaming her Instagram post with black model Anok Yai as “tone-deaf”, “deeply offensive” and “self-serving.”

Earlier this week, a 65-year-old CR fashion book founder shared a photo embracing the South Sudan beauty as millions of social media users showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Roitfeld captioned the film “Miss You” and later added, “Anok is not a black woman, she is my friend.”

The post was later deleted, but not before Diet Prada shared it – along with some comments from frightened Instagram users.

“You never posted a black woman before the assassination of George Floyd,” one read. “Don’t use her skin to make you feel good about the casual everyday racism you participate in. It’s very offensive.”

“She’s definitely a black woman and to say this is part of the problem that you think you have to derail her race,” another caption read.

Others shared their thoughts in Diet Prada’s post comments. “Lol was able to use the main platform of her 1.7 mill followers to make some impact, but instead she resorted to tokenism and used her as a pro: – /,” one wrote. “SO tone deaf, it’s embarrassing,” another added.

Roitfeld posted a lengthy apology Wednesday night. “I would like to sincerely apologize for my previous comments posted on social media,” it began. “My intention is to express love and support to my dear friend Anok Yai – my message is not deaf. The more I hurt and hurt the community I am looking to support. “

The editor continued the message, “I am learning from this experience and will continue to use my platform and voice to create opportunities for change. Anok you are a beautiful, strong and talented black woman and I certainly did no harm. I only send you and your family a message of support. “

Roitfeld called her previous post “a serious error,” and said, “I pledge to concentrate my efforts on creating and furthering the black community and their voices in the fight against systemic racism.

Representatives of both Yao’s agency, Roitfeld and Next Models, did not immediately respond to Page Six Style’s request for comment.