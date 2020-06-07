The Shenzhen Ping An Finance Center is now the fourth tallest building in the world. Credit: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP / Getty Images
According to Chinese architecture experts, the appeal for heritage protection, the credit system for designers, and the hiring of key architects are some of the lesser-noted suggestions – a sign of subtle evolution in the way Chinese cities are planned. .
“This document isn’t really about height,” Li Shiqiao, an Asian architecture professor at the University of Virginia, said in a phone interview. “It’s about Chinese culture, the urban context, the spirit and modernity of the city.”
“It’s a lot of academic debate, but somehow it’s not yet in the government document.”
Reduce to size
Half of the 10 completed buildings measuring more than 500 meters worldwide are located in mainland China.
They include the planet’s second tallest skyscraper, the 632-meter (2,073 ft) twisting Shanghai Tower, and the Shenzhen Ping An Finance Center, which is 599 meters (1,965 feet) from base to tip.
Fei Chen, a senior architecture professor at the University of Liverpool in the UK, described the 500-meter limit as “too arbitrary” and said the 499-meter skyscrapers were “still very tall.” But the new document confirms the growing intolerance towards “scale or context” buildings.
Chen cited official concerns over the “reckless” use of high-rise buildings so that expensive and profitable towers could be used by real estate firms to brand their development – or that local governments use their cities to map.
“(The guidelines) all respond to the identity crisis that we have identified since the 1980s. Cities have begun to take standards and architectural types from international contexts,” she said in a phone interview. “And since the 1990s, cities have been promoted competitively in the market through the construction of landmarks and large government buildings.”
As such, the new sanctions have a lot to do with the economics of design. Above a certain height, the cost of building skyscrapers increases exponentially with each additional floor. China’s skyline is now full of unfinished towers, as economic growth is slowing and developers are putting pressure on credit.
Workers on the unfinished Wuhan Greenland Center eight years after construction began. Credit: STR / AFP / Getty Images
“If you take Pudong as an example of Chinese urbanization from the 2000s to the present, you will see Xiang – which is not dominated by real estate specs or iconic buildings – as a new example … then we are witnessing a tremendous change.”
New chassis
However, Li notes that the 500-meter height limit, from an educational standpoint, is “probably less interesting” in the new government guidelines.
Elsewhere, the circular has a range of other actions, including the prohibition of “exploitation, imitation and copycat behavior.” China’s own Eiffel Tower and London-inspired Thames Town outside Shanghai are both serious and ridiculous – examples of how the simulator structure evolved in the 2000s.
Replica of the Eiffel Tower in Tianducheng, a luxury real estate development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Credit: Johannes Eisel / AFP / Getty Images
This formal shift, again, reflects the changing design culture in China. Chen said that “a clear ban on exploitation would be beneficial in a country where the level of quality is very diverse, however.”
“There is already an acceptance in the architecture industry that (copying) is not welcome,” she said. “But China is very big, and some cities are doing better than others.
“In the east-coast cities or in more developed areas, architects have better design skills, so they produce better buildings. But in lowland cities you still see buildings that copy others’ styles or architectural languages, and that’s not very good design.”
But one of the government’s new proposals is proposing an entirely new one in China: the chief architects of each city.
Moscow and Barcelona are cities that have already hired a person to approve or veto new proposals. Li embraced the idea as a way to ensure designs fit the entire urban context.
“Ensuring uniformity means that the city will become ictitious and uninteresting, or will you continue to be somewhat creative?” “But we have a new generation (Chinese designers), which is great at both maintaining urban fabric and creating a very interesting structure. The key is to set up a system that guarantees that process.”
The skyline of Chongqing in southwestern China. Credit: Wang Zhao / AFP / Getty Images
It remains to be seen how the government’s more exploratory suggestions will work. The new guidelines provide a wider framework for cities, but fine details need to be addressed at the local level, said Chen, who is focusing research on urban governance in China.
Characterizing that the circle should not cross red lines (more “don’t” than “DOS”), she suggests that work is still needed to positively state what a good design is.
“There are policies and documents that talk about you Ear Do … It’s a good thing, but they never mention you Read Do, “she explained.” Architects and urban designers can benefit from specific guidance on what constitutes good design.
“But it must be relevant to the local context, so I would not expect the national government to produce such guidance. What works in one case may not work in another.”
