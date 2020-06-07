China marks ‘new era’ for architecture with ban on supertall skyscrapers and copycat buildings

Who wrote Oscar Holland, CNN

Termination and Prohibition for “Copycat” Buildings Skyscrapers The Chinese government’s new guidelines for architects, property developers and urban planners are more than 500 meters (1,640 feet).

It describes what the Chinese cities call the “new era”, a Rounded Issued earlier this year by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Development and Reform Commission, the buildings proposed other massive measures to “inspire” their surroundings and “highlight Chinese characteristics.”

Height restrictions are already being implemented in places like Beijing, and a 2016 Government Order Calling for the end of “massive, genocentric, strange” buildings, the guidelines are symbolic of the changes already underway.

The Shenzhen Ping An Finance Center is now the fourth tallest building in the world. Credit: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP / Getty Images

According to Chinese architecture experts, the appeal for heritage protection, the credit system for designers, and the hiring of key architects are some of the lesser-noted suggestions – a sign of subtle evolution in the way Chinese cities are planned. .

“This document isn’t really about height,” Li Shiqiao, an Asian architecture professor at the University of Virginia, said in a phone interview. “It’s about Chinese culture, the urban context, the spirit and modernity of the city.”

“It’s a lot of academic debate, but somehow it’s not yet in the government document.”

Reduce to size

Half of the 10 completed buildings measuring more than 500 meters worldwide are located in mainland China.

They include the planet’s second tallest skyscraper, the 632-meter (2,073 ft) twisting Shanghai Tower, and the Shenzhen Ping An Finance Center, which is 599 meters (1,965 feet) from base to tip.

In the last two years, they have joined Beijing’s Citic Tower And the Tianjin CTF Finance Center, the seventh and ninth tallest buildings in the world. But the tide has been turning for a while against the rising skyscrapers.

Number of new buildings in China measuring 200 meters (656 feet) or more Fell nearly 40% Last year, according to construction data from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). In Beijing’s downtown central business district, the height limit has already been applied to new proposals – just 180 meters (591 feet) 2018 Report Property firm Jones Long LaSalle.

Elsewhere in the country, the Wuhan Greenland Center has reduced its height from 636 meters (2,087 ft) to 500 – a decision in 2018, after construction began, requiring significant re-design – with local media Citing the terms of the airspace . Since then, the Suzhou Hangnam Center has reduced its height from 729 meters (2,392 feet) to 499 meters (1,637 feet), with state-run tabloids also saying that the upcoming skyscrapers in Chengdu and Shenyang are “experiencing the same fate.” Global Times

Fei Chen, a senior architecture professor at the University of Liverpool in the UK, described the 500-meter limit as “too arbitrary” and said the 499-meter skyscrapers were “still very tall.” But the new document confirms the growing intolerance towards “scale or context” buildings.

Chen cited official concerns over the “reckless” use of high-rise buildings so that expensive and profitable towers could be used by real estate firms to brand their development – or that local governments use their cities to map.

“(The guidelines) all respond to the identity crisis that we have identified since the 1980s. Cities have begun to take standards and architectural types from international contexts,” she said in a phone interview. “And since the 1990s, cities have been promoted competitively in the market through the construction of landmarks and large government buildings.”

As such, the new sanctions have a lot to do with the economics of design. Above a certain height, the cost of building skyscrapers increases exponentially with each additional floor. China’s skyline is now full of unfinished towers, as economic growth is slowing and developers are putting pressure on credit.

Workers on the unfinished Wuhan Greenland Center eight years after construction began. Credit: STR / AFP / Getty Images

According to the CTBUH data , 70 Chinese buildings intended to stand over 200 meters are currently under construction. Three of them are estimated to measure more than 500 meters, including Tianjin’s growing Goldin Finance 117, which hit the ground a decade ago. Wuhan’s aforementioned Greenland Center has been incomplete since 2017 and has been largely untouched, despite its height.

In Li’s view, the government’s new measures represent a “new paradigm” for Chinese cities – marketable skyscrapers and less reliance on ula attendance financing. To illustrate this shift, he compared Shanghai’s Pudong district to the new city of Xiang’an, which is about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing, with an almost unchanged economic quarter over the past two decades. Unlike Pudang, new 2.5 million person satellite city It is relatively low-growth, and its property market is subject to stringent state regulations.

“If you take Pudong as an example of Chinese urbanization from the 2000s to the present, you will see Xiang – which is not dominated by real estate specs or iconic buildings – as a new example … then we are witnessing a tremendous change.”

New chassis

However, Li notes that the 500-meter height limit, from an educational standpoint, is “probably less interesting” in the new government guidelines.

Elsewhere, the circular has a range of other actions, including the prohibition of “exploitation, imitation and copycat behavior.” China’s own Eiffel Tower and London-inspired Thames Town outside Shanghai are both serious and ridiculous – examples of how the simulator structure evolved in the 2000s.

Replica of the Eiffel Tower in Tianducheng, a luxury real estate development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Credit: Johannes Eisel / AFP / Getty Images

This formal shift, again, reflects the changing design culture in China. Chen said that “a clear ban on exploitation would be beneficial in a country where the level of quality is very diverse, however.”

“There is already an acceptance in the architecture industry that (copying) is not welcome,” she said. “But China is very big, and some cities are doing better than others.

“In the east-coast cities or in more developed areas, architects have better design skills, so they produce better buildings. But in lowland cities you still see buildings that copy others’ styles or architectural languages, and that’s not very good design.”

The government document proposes a system of credit for architects – and vice versa, blacklists – to encourage the adoption of planning laws and regulations. It warns against the demolition of historic buildings, traditional architecture or old trees, a move that focuses on the growing priorities of heritage conservation in China. (Two Shanghai Art Museums , Created from unused industrial oil tanks and an old power station, is one of the most up-to-date restoration projects in the country that was once famous for indiscriminately destroying old structures).

But one of the government’s new proposals is proposing an entirely new one in China: the chief architects of each city.

Moscow and Barcelona are cities that have already hired a person to approve or veto new proposals. Li embraced the idea as a way to ensure designs fit the entire urban context.

“Ensuring uniformity means that the city will become ictitious and uninteresting, or will you continue to be somewhat creative?” “But we have a new generation (Chinese designers), which is great at both maintaining urban fabric and creating a very interesting structure. The key is to set up a system that guarantees that process.”

The skyline of Chongqing in southwestern China. Credit: Wang Zhao / AFP / Getty Images

It remains to be seen how the government’s more exploratory suggestions will work. The new guidelines provide a wider framework for cities, but fine details need to be addressed at the local level, said Chen, who is focusing research on urban governance in China.

Characterizing that the circle should not cross red lines (more “don’t” than “DOS”), she suggests that work is still needed to positively state what a good design is.

“There are policies and documents that talk about you Ear Do … It’s a good thing, but they never mention you Read Do, “she explained.” Architects and urban designers can benefit from specific guidance on what constitutes good design.

“But it must be relevant to the local context, so I would not expect the national government to produce such guidance. What works in one case may not work in another.”