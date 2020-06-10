China’s economy is still struggling to recover from the pandemic

Exports to the world’s second-largest economy fell 3.3% against the US dollar last year, and customs data released this weekend showed a 3.5% rise in April.
Analysts say weak demand abroad is the reason for the downturn: While China began reopening its economy months ago, many other global powers have begun lifting some lockdown measures in the past few weeks.
Recovery at home is not completely smooth for China. Imports fell 16.7% in the U.S. dollar last month – the deepest contraction since January 2016 – indicating that domestic demand has slowed.
“Import data points to a weaker domestic economy than fears, even as China begins to increase infrastructure spending,” Mittal Kotecha, senior growth market strategist at TD Securities, wrote in a research note on Monday.
There are at least some signs of a recovery in demand, encouraged by more generous cash handouts. Passenger car sales rose for the first time in 11 months, according to figures released Monday by the China Passenger Car Association. The country sold 1.6 million new passenger cars last month, up 1.8% from a year ago.
But trade with the US is still a sensitive area, which is escalating tensions with the US. The mutual stigma on the pestilence has fueled the relationship between the world’s top economic superpowers, which is hurting their fragile trade deal.
According to Kochha of TD Securities, May data showed a trade surplus of $ 62.9 billion. President Donald Trump has often been criticized for running a huge trade surplus with the US.
However, capital economics economists expect Chinese exports to weaken in the short term.
In a research note on Monday, they wrote that a contraction in global growth would “reach the bottom of this quarter,” with a floor below exports by the end of 2020.
Capital economics economists are also hoping that China’s stimulus measures will result in a “strong recovery in imports.”
