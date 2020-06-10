China’s economy is still struggling to recover from the pandemic

Exports to the world’s second-largest economy fell 3.3% against the US dollar last year, and customs data released this weekend showed a 3.5% rise in April.

Analysts say weak demand abroad is the reason for the downturn: While China began reopening its economy months ago, many other global powers have begun lifting some lockdown measures in the past few weeks.

Recovery at home is not completely smooth for China. Imports fell 16.7% in the U.S. dollar last month – the deepest contraction since January 2016 – indicating that domestic demand has slowed.

“Import data points to a weaker domestic economy than fears, even as China begins to increase infrastructure spending,” Mittal Kotecha, senior growth market strategist at TD Securities, wrote in a research note on Monday.