Christian Hackenberg’s baseball dream is ‘no joke’

Baseball coach Ryan Kulick read the text message on the phone by mistake.

Hey, can you get a catcher for Hackenberg? He should throw the bullpen.

“I like it, Christian Hackenberg? Model ”Kulik recalled for Saturday’s post. “What do you mean?”

Indeed.

The former Jets quarterback – a second-season draft pick who dropped out of the NFL three seasons later and lost his starting job in the short-lived Alliance of American Football – is pursuing a professional baseball pitching career, as first reported. NBC Sports Philadelphia.

For the past month, Hackenberg Kulick, the NCAA Division III Rutgers-Camden coach and coach at All Pro Baseball Academy in Williamstown, has been working out of his backyard during the blockade. They talk every day and get on the mound once or twice a week.

“It’s not a joke,” Kulick said. “He’s everything. He wants to do whatever it takes to reach his goal. I think he can.”

Rutgers-Camden catcher Tommy Gosse is Hackenberg’s bullpen batterymate. He blends in fastballs, changeups and curveballs.

“He hits Mitt,” Gosse said. “There are no dirty balls. I will not block every pitch in any way. I set up a place and now he is beating it. Sometimes I just have to take a step back and say, ‘Wow, he’s making this transition and it’s very quick to learn.’ ”

The idea of ​​changing sports came to fruition when 25-year-old Hackenberg was playing slow-pitch softball with a Kulik friend in South Jersey. He was a high school baseball player at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia, but when he came to Penn State as a five-star quarterback in 2013, the side gig was over.

Baseball is an unforgiving sport of seven years of elimination, but Hackenberg spent 92 mph. With a consistent throwing program and arm-care routines, Kulick sees room to increase the fastball to 95.

“He knew it would take some time,” Kulick said. “But, physically, he gained body and arm strength for it. It’s a little bit different, with your bottom-half mechanics, throwing football over baseball. Once he recognizes it, he becomes very good. “

Hackenberg’s NFL career was a bad experience on top of one another. The Jets buried him in the depth chart on accuracy issues (among other reasons) and he was traded without playing a regular-season snap. He was later cut by the Raiders, Eagles and Bengals.

Baseball provides a clean mental slate.

“My biggest takeaway is he loves to compete,” Gosse said. “I’ve had the good fortune of catching big-leaguers for years, but I never thought I’d catch an NFL QB.”

Hackenberg’s next step is to sign a major league franchise while the franchisees are heavily discounting minor leaguers. Or he could try the independent minor league route – as former Giants quarterback Danny Connell once did – when those seasons start again.

“I think he can pitch in the big leagues one day? I really do,” Kulick said. “Because he’s scratching the surface with what we’re doing now, and I’m already seeing results and improvement. If he continues to do this for another year, there is no reason why he should be 95-plus. He wants to. “

Kulick is an Eagles season-ticket holder and Penn State fan, but football enters their discussions on the Hackenberg call.

“There’s a little chip on his shoulder,” Kulick said.

Rather than being afraid to ask the basic question, Hackenberg is taking the lost time by boosting coaching.

“I’ve been around a lot of big leaguers and very talented pitchers. He’s different in terms of what he wants to be good at,” Kulick said. “He has that drive and mentality. You can tell by his eyesight that he wants to get there.”