Coco Goff addresses Black Lives Matter protest:

Coco Goff can’t vote, but that doesn’t mean she can’t make a difference. A 16-year-old American tennis star has been working hard since the nationwide protests erupted following the murder of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Goff recently returned to his home in Delray Beach, Fla. He also addressed the Black Lives Matter protest in his home town.

“I am sad to protest here [my grandmother] 50-plus years ago, ”Goff said. “So I’m here to tell you that we should love each other first. We should have tough conversations with our friends. I spend the week with tough conversations, trying to educate myself on how my non-black friends can help the movement. Second, we must act. “

During the speech, Goff said there are many ways people can make changes, such as voting and using their voice.

“I saw Dr. (Martin Luther) King’s quote,” The silence of the good guys is worse than the cruelty of the bad guys, “she says.” So, you don’t have to be silent.

Gaff is also active on social media. When Roger Federer joined the social media #BlackOut Tuesday movement by posting Black Square, she posted a link to BlackLives.Mater.Card.com, which offers a variety of ways to make a difference through donations, petitions and other resources.

“It’s not just about George Floyd,” she said during a peaceful protest. “It’s about Trayvon Martin. It’s about Eric Garner. It’s all about Briona Taylor. It’s about the things that are happening. I was eight years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. Why did I want to change when I was 16? It breaks my heart because I am fighting for the future of my brothers. I am fighting for the future of my future children. I am fighting for the future of my future grandchildren. So, we need to switch now. “

Goff’s actions have attracted the attention of retired former No. 1 Kim Clijsters.

“Thank you for being the daughter that my daughter learns and sees,” Clijsters wrote on Twitter. “I promise to teach our children the right thing so they can pass it along. It all starts at home!”