Cocoa Gaff wants change and promises to fight racial injustice

by Iris J Cook
Coco Gough says she was 'really upset' and 'lost' for a year
The 16-year-old was speaking at a peaceful show in her hometown of Delray Beach, Florida. George Floyd.

The American is currently too young to vote, but she urged others to do so in order to have a better future, and urged them to take action for a solution.

“I feel sad that I was protesting the same thing (my grandmother) did 50-plus years ago,” Goff said in a video posted on her Official Twitter Page.

“So I’m here to tell you that you should love each other first. I have to have tough conversations with my friends.

“I spend a lot of tough conversations all week, trying to educate my non-black friends on how to help the movement.”

Talking

Goff was one of the brightest young players on the tennis tour and came out well in 2019 after reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon.

She has since been committed to raising awareness of the Black Lives Matter campaign, inspired by her parents Yvonne Lee Odom In 1961 the local high school was integrated During the disassembly.
The young man recently replied to Roger Federer’s post on social media with details of how people can support the cause after posting the 20-time Grand Slam champion Black Square in support of the protests.
She also joined fellow players like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka in the “Rockets Down, Hands Up” campaign launched by the US tennis star. Francis Tiafo and his girlfriend.

“It’s about Trayvon Martin. It’s about Eric Garner. It’s about Briona Taylor. It’s about what’s going on,” she told peaceful demonstrators.

“I was 8 when Trayvon Martin was killed, so why would I want to change when I was 16?

“It breaks my heart because I am fighting for the future of my brothers. I am fighting for the future of my future children. I am fighting for the future of my future grandchildren.”

‘It’s your fight’

Goff quotes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., calling on everyone to speak up and use the platform they have.

I have seen Dr. King quote, “The silence of good people is worse than the cruelty of bad people.” So, you don’t have to be silent, ”he added.

“If you choose silence, you’re choosing the oppressor.”

“If you listen to black music, if you like black culture, if you have black friends, it’s your fight too. I want change now.”

