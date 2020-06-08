Colin Powell called every Republican in Congress

“When we look at (Trump), we need to see our Congress.

“The next day when all this was broken, I saw the senators going into the room. The reporters were like, ‘What do you mean, what do you have to say?’

“They have nothing to say. They don’t respond.

“And so on We are not just a president’s country. We have Congress. We have the Supreme Court. But, above all, we have the people of the United States, those who vote, those who vote for him and those who vote for him. “

Don’t mistake what Powell is doing here: He calls on Republican lawmakers to completely surrender to Trump’s every will. He is trying to remind the country’s founders that they have edited three parts of the government – not the legislative branch, which lived in fear of the executive and did everything he said.

That’s what the Republican Party in Washington has done for the past three years. Trump did not elect any of the major Republican leaders in Washington during the 2016 campaign, and in the wake of his foray into the GOP nomination and his stunning victory over Hillary Clinton, it was clear that he would force them to make the most obvious choice: Are you with me or against me?

Trump’s political worldview has allowed no nuance or difference. Either you agree with him – openly, at least – 100% of the time or you are his enemy – and, therefore, he seeks to destroy it. (Yes, this is a very simple way to see politics and the world.)

So, at the very beginning of the Trump presidency, Republican leaders had to make a choice: do you fully comply with Trump (and get more conservative judges, tax abatement, etc.) among your top priorities, or are you asserting your independence? Do you risk a tense relationship with a legislature and a chief executive who is hurting those priorities?

But those policy successes also came at a huge political cost. In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats regained control of the House, with a revolt among suburban women against the Trump party. The political landscape that is heading into the 2020 election has seen Republicans – both in the House and Senate – continue to see Trump’s numbers decline. His approval rating was at 38% in a CNN poll released Monday morning, the lowest level since January 2019.

But even amid the worrying signs, very few Republicans are likely to respond to Powell’s call to stand up for himself – and the President.

In the wake of criticism by former Defense Secretary James Mattis late last week, the Men’s Congress is among Republicans, with some notable exceptions, such as Sense. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

“This is General Mattis’ opinion. He is free to express it,” Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson told CNN.

“Blaming Trump for everything is politically fashionable – and I’m not buying it,” said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

When Trump made a speech in response to rising protests following the death of George Floyd – and then fired a group of protesters so he could walk out of the White House and conduct a photo-op at St. John’s Church – Republican. Leaders, again, say nothing.

“I’m not going to criticize other people’s appearances,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).

“I’m not following, I’m sorry,” said Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy.

That silence (or sticking its head in the sand) is what Trump has bought into the policy proposals he has put forward. The congressional Republicans’ agreement is that they will use Trump to secure the long-held conservative preferences he did not have until a few years before he ran for president in 2016, rather than stifling political loyalty. Republican and on various issues ranging from trade to deficit, he had views that were directly opposed by the GOP establishment a few years ago.

No one knows what the price of that silent loyalty will be in early 2017. To date, it leads to the Democratic President and the Democratic-controlled Congress January 2021. And, beyond that, Trump’s complete embrace and unwillingness to give real criticism of policies and statements beyond the traditional definition of “conservative” could push the GOP brand far beyond a single election.

The question that every Republican should ask themselves, perhaps sooner rather than later, is: Is it worth it?