‘Cops’ at a Crossroads: Finding Reality TV’s Place in the Talk About Policing

The mass protests of the past few weeks are quick to see if people will fundamentally change how they view such programming, and how networks will approach them to schedule it. The viewing audience is not monolithic, there are plenty of options that cater to all tastes and niches.

It felt like a silent admission that these scheduling moves had simplified the description of TV policing. While its impact on scripted programs can be discussed, the “reality” label and its ilk endured by “cops” have a frustrating problem.

Like so much else on TV, the success of “Cops” came as a surprise to many at the time – indicating a confluence of events rather than some master plan. The Fox Broadcasting Network has basically fallen into the genre, as networks seek out programming alternatives due to a long strike by Hollywood writers.

Fox started a law enforcement agency, starting at local stations and with “America’s Most Wanted” in the last year of the Reagan administration, then joined the “cops.”

Those appearances solved the problem for programmers, giving them an inexpensive way to fill Saturday night’s time and become the winner of unexpected ratings.

The Law Enforcement message is dovetail with the traditional inclination of the Fox mogul Rupert Murdoch. However, the main impetus behind “cops” is the ability to deliver visceral thrills on a budget, thanks to the cell phones everyone amasses in the days before becoming a smart camera operator.

The deep legacy of “cops” (which is Moved from Fox To Paramount Network, then to Spike TV, in 2013) a 2018 article Tim Stelloh called the series “the most polarizing reality TV show in America.” In that piece, Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color of Change, said that “cops” are “far worse off in terms of showing poverty and crime and color classes on TV.”

As noted, “cops” are not alone in focusing on the heroic aspects of policing. Unlike scripted TV and movies – including films that portray the authorities as sympathetic – it came with the impression of “reality” despite the editorial choices and cooperation agreements with police departments that undoubtedly shaped and distorted the format.

“Respecting the families of George Floyd and others who lost their lives” led to A&E’s decision to live. Although the program had already been removed from its website, Paramount remained mum about Fox’s status until Tuesday.

Some critics have called for such performances to be purged, although that is unlikely. Many cable networks have line-ups that are mostly dedicated to true-crime charges, and practically speaking, clearing those shelves doesn’t happen overnight. (“Cops” reunions, incidentally, can be found at stations like WGN over the weekend.)

The logical next step is to look at the images conveyed intelligently and see if they are displayed responsibly. “Cops” Theme Song “Whatcha Gonna?” At the very least, networks trying to prove that they understand the movement should start by doing so.