Coronavirus cases reached 2 million in the US, killing at least 110,514

A group of protesters march from the Capitol building to the White House during a protest against police brutality and racism in Washington DC on June 6. Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty Images

Health officials have raised concerns about coronavirus outbreaks, with thousands of people A brave pandemic to take part in national protests caused by death Of George Floyd.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday said it was closely monitoring screenings across the United States and warned that such meetings could result in coronavirus transmission. Some states are already seeing upward trends in new cases.

For three months, the country crossed one terrible milestone after another, hitting 100,000 coronavirus deaths in late May. Without public health authorities in most states with lockdowns, the death toll could be significantly higher.

As those lockdowns were lifted and other measures eased, the CDC and other bosses urged Americans to use facial expressions when going out and always keep distance.

But the Large protests make it difficult to maintain the recommended social distance CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said in a statement the guidelines and “may put others at risk.”

“It is very early to know what impact these events will have on the federal Kovid-19 response. Every local situation is different. State and local authorities make decisions to protect public health and safety based on conditions on the ground,” she said.

Earlier this month, CDC director Dr Robert Redfield said the protesters should be evaluated and tested for the virus.

“Unfortunately, I think this is likely to be a seeding event,” he said – especially in metropolitan areas where there has been considerable transmission.

